After leading the league in goal contributions, Ulsan’s Lee Dong-gyeong was nominated for the K League 1 MVP, along with FC Seoul captain Kim Jin-su and Gangwon FC’s Kim Dae-won.

Reigning Korean football MVP Lee Dong-gyeong has been nominated for the league’s top individual award for the second straight year.

The K League released the list of nominees for its major awards Thursday. In the topflight K League 1, Lee is up against Kim Jin-su of FC Seoul and Kim Dae-won of Gangwon FC for the MVP award.

Votes from head coaches, club captains and members of the media will determine the winner, to be unveiled at the league’s annual awards ceremony on Dec. 7.

Lee will try to become the first player since former Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors star Lee Dong-gook in 2014-15 to win back-to-back MVP awards in K League 1.

Lee is leading the league in goal contributions with 26, with 13 goals and a league-best 13 assists. Last year, Lee also topped K League 1 for goal contributions with 25 and earned the MVP award even as Ulsan finished in ninth place in the 12-team league. He is now the first player in K League history to reach double figures in goals and assists in consecutive campaigns.

This year, Ulsan are trying to hang on to second place behind FC Seoul, who clinched their championship on Oct. 24 with five matches to spare.

Kim Jin-su, captain of FC Seoul, is chasing his first MVP award as the defensive conscience of the league's stingiest club.

Kim Dae-won is Gangwon's top scorer with 10 goals and 11 assists.

Son Jeong-beom of FC Seoul is one of three candidates for the Young Player of the Year award, given to the top player at age 23 or younger with less than three years of professional experience.

FC Seoul head coach Kim Gi-dong has been nominated for the Coach of the Year award. He won it in 2020 while with Pohang Steelers.

Yoon Jong-hwan, the 2024 winner with Gangwon FC, has been nominated as bench boss for Incheon United this time. The current Gangwon FC coach, Chung Kyung-ho, is the third nominee.

Only one coach has won the award for two different clubs: Hwang Sun-hong in 2013 for Pohang and 2016 for FC Seoul.





Yonhap