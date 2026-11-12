Referee suspended over sexist remark to Ji So-yun

Ji So-yun speaks to reporters ahead of the Korea national women's football team's match in the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sept. 7. YONHAP

A referee received the minimum three-month suspension after making a sexist comment to Suwon FC Women midfielder Ji So-yun during a match.

A referee who made a sexist remark toward Suwon FC Women midfielder Ji So-yun during a match has been suspended for three months.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) notified Suwon FC Women of the referee's three-month suspension on Oct. 23, the club said Wednesday.

A female referee made the remark during a match between Suwon FC Women and Seoul WFC on Aug. 28. She used the term "girl's day," a euphemism for menstruation, to suggest that Ji was being overly sensitive.

Ji protested strongly, including by throwing a water bottle onto the ground, and received a yellow card.

A three-month suspension is the minimum penalty a referee can receive for making sexually harassing remarks during a match.

Under the KFA's disciplinary regulations, cases in which sexual harassment is considered minor or unintentional can result in a suspension from officiating matches or a suspension of refereeing qualifications lasting between three months and one year.

"We decided not to request a review of the decision so we could focus on the rest of the season, with several important matches still ahead," a Suwon FC Women official said.

The club, which finished first in the WK League regular season, will play two legs of the championship final on Sunday and Wednesday. It will also compete in the final of the 2026 W Korea Cup on Nov. 21, seeking to become the tournament's inaugural champion.





BY JUNG SI-NAE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]