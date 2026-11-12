Referee suspended over sexist remark to Ji So-yun

A referee received the minimum three-month suspension after making a sexist comment to Suwon FC Women midfielder Ji So-yun during a match.

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인터뷰하는 지소연 (천안=연합뉴스) 윤동진 기자 = 2026 아이치·나고야 아시안게임에 출전하는 여자 축구 대표 지소연이 7일 충청남도 천안 코리아풋볼파크에서 취재진과 인터뷰를 하고 있다. 2026.9.7 mon@yna.co.kr/2026-09-07 17:50:10/
Ji So-yun speaks to reporters ahead of the Korea national women's football team's match in the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sept. 7.

A referee who made a sexist remark toward Suwon FC Women midfielder Ji So-yun during a match has been suspended for three months.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) notified Suwon FC Women of the referee's three-month suspension on Oct. 23, the club said Wednesday.

A female referee made the remark during a match between Suwon FC Women and Seoul WFC on Aug. 28. She used the term "girl's day," a euphemism for menstruation, to suggest that Ji was being overly sensitive.

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Ji protested strongly, including by throwing a water bottle onto the ground, and received a yellow card.

A three-month suspension is the minimum penalty a referee can receive for making sexually harassing remarks during a match.

Under the KFA's disciplinary regulations, cases in which sexual harassment is considered minor or unintentional can result in a suspension from officiating matches or a suspension of refereeing qualifications lasting between three months and one year.

"We decided not to request a review of the decision so we could focus on the rest of the season, with several important matches still ahead," a Suwon FC Women official said.

The club, which finished first in the WK League regular season, will play two legs of the championship final on Sunday and Wednesday. It will also compete in the final of the 2026 W Korea Cup on Nov. 21, seeking to become the tournament's inaugural champion.


BY JUNG SI-NAE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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