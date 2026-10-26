Rainout may have also washed away Lions' rest advantage over Tigers

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After 'miraculous' recovery, Lions captain willing to do 'whatever it takes to win' in postseason
After a hamstring injury threatened his postseason, Koo Ja-wook returns as designated hitter against the Kia Tigers on Monday, focused on helping Samsung win.
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Lotte Giants hire Lee Dong-wook as new manager on three-year deal
Former NC Dinos championship manager Lee Dong-wook returns to his hometown club on a three-year deal as Lotte seeks its first postseason berth since 2017.
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Kim Tae-gun looks to recapture 2024 KBO postseason glory
The veteran Tigers catcher returns to Daegu, the scene of his series-defining Korean Series grand slam against the Samsung Lions that helped Kia capture the crown two years ago.
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Samsung Lions turn to Lee Seung-min as closer after Kim Jae-yoon injury
Samsung Lions manager Park Jin-man will rely on breakout left-hander Lee Seung-min in late-game save situations after closer Kim Jae-yoon was ruled out of the KBO postseason series.