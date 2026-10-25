Rain delays Tigers-Lions playoff opener

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Samsung Lions turn to Lee Seung-min as closer after Kim Jae-yoon injury
Samsung Lions manager Park Jin-man will rely on breakout left-hander Lee Seung-min in late-game save situations after closer Kim Jae-yoon was ruled out of the KBO postseason series.
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Typhoon Champi brings heavy rain, strong winds and travel disruptions to Jeju
Typhoon Champi is forecast to bring up to 120 millimeters (4.7 inches) of additional rain and powerful winds to Jeju through Monday, disrupting flights, ferries and Mount Halla trails.
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Battle of American aces highlights pivotal series opener
Samsung’s Chris Paddack and Kia’s James Naile will face off Sunday in the second round of the KBO playoffs, with Game 1 winners taking 77 percent of prior best-of-five series.
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Samsung, Kia set for home run showdown in second round of KBO playoffs
The Lions and Tigers open their best-of-five KBO second-round series Sunday, with sluggers Kim Do-yeong and Koo Ja-wook in focus.