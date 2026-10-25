Rain delays Tigers-Lions playoff opener

The infield at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu is covered with a tarp on Oct. 25, ahead of Game 1 of the second round in the KBO postseason between the Kia Tigers and the Samsung Lions. YONHAP

Persistent rain in Daegu postponed Game 1 between the Kia Tigers and Samsung Lions to Monday evening.

A Korean baseball postseason game scheduled for Sunday afternoon in the southeastern city of Daegu was rained out.

The KBO postponed the first game of the best-of-five series between the Kia Tigers and the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu amid persistent rainfall.

The game had been scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., but the league decided a few minutes after noon to push it to 6:30 p.m. Monday.

During the postseason, all weekend games start at 2 p.m. and weekday games begin at 6:30 p.m.

The winner of this series will advance to the Korean Series against the KT Wiz.

Chris Paddack for the Lions and James Naile for the Tigers had been scheduled to start the first game, and their start will now come Monday evening instead of Sunday afternoon.





Yonhap