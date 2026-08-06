Police raid KFA as part of Hong Myung-bo appointment case

Former national team manager Hong Myung-bo takes an oath ahead of the parliamentary hearing on July 30. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The police began searching the Korea Football Association's (KFA) headquarters to investigate whether it interfered in the appointment of former national team head manager Hong Myung-bo.

Police raided the Korea Football Association (KFA) on Thursday as part of an investigation into whether the association improperly interfered in the appointment of former national team head manager Hong Myung-bo.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency began searching the KFA’s administrative building in Jongno District, central Seoul, and its headquarters in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, at around 9 a.m., police said.

The search warrant is reportedly based on allegations including obstruction of business.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]