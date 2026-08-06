Police raid KFA as part of Hong Myung-bo appointment case

The police began searching the Korea Football Association's (KFA) headquarters to investigate whether it interfered in the appointment of former national team head manager Hong Myung-bo.

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홍명보 전 축구 국가대표팀 감독이 30일 서울 여의도 국회에서 열린 문화체육관광위원회의 대한축구협회 현안 관련 청문회에 출석해 증인 선서를 하고 있다. 국회사진기자단
Former national team manager Hong Myung-bo takes an oath ahead of the parliamentary hearing on July 30.

Police raided the Korea Football Association (KFA) on Thursday as part of an investigation into whether the association improperly interfered in the appointment of former national team head manager Hong Myung-bo.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency began searching the KFA’s administrative building in  Jongno District, central Seoul, and its headquarters in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, at around 9 a.m., police said.

The search warrant is reportedly based on allegations including obstruction of business.


BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

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This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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