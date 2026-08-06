Police raid KFA as part of Hong Myung-bo appointment case

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Military weighs self-reporting program to curb illegal gambling
Korea’s Defense Ministry is considering reduced penalties and treatment support for service members who voluntarily disclose illegal gambling, amid signs the problem is far more widespread than official cases show.
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Team K League custodian savors 'fun, happy' Man City test in Seoul
Reserve goalkeeper Gu Sung-yun shined with a string of second-half saves in a friendly against Manchester City.
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Maresca earns first Manchester City win in Seoul friendly
Manchester City beat Team K League 3-1 in Seoul as new coach Enzo Maresca praised his players’ effort and progress in punishing heat.
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Ulsan psychiatric hospital to close after string of inpatient deaths
Bangudae Hospital plans to shut by Sept. 3 after multiple inpatient deaths drew investigations, with about 180 patients needing transfer.