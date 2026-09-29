Park Hye-jeong takes silver in women's weightlifting

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Men’s handball team misses out on Asian Games bronze with loss to Japan
The result meant the team missed the podium for the second straight Asiad for the first time since the sport was added.
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Back-to-back badminton champion An Se-young looks forward to her future
The Korean star, who has lost just once in 57 matches this year, said that she cannot wait to see how far she can go in her already legendary career.
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Golden moment
Korean badminton player An Se-young celebrates after receiving the gold medal during the women's singles awards ceremony at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Ichinomiya, Japan, on Sept. 29.
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Word No. 1 An Se-young claims second straight badminton gold at Asian Games
The star shuttler defeated No. 3-ranked Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 2-0 to become the first to win back-to-back singles titles at the Asiad.