Park Hye-jeong takes silver in women's weightlifting

Park Hye-jeong completes a successful lift in the snatch during the women's plus-81-kilogram weightlifting event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Nagoya City Trade Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 29. YONHAP

The Korean lifter hoisted 300 kilograms (661 pounds) in the women's plus-81-kilogram event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, outpaced once again by rival Li Wenwen of China who took gold.

South Korea's Park Hye-jeong captured silver in the heaviest weight class in women's weightlifting at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Tuesday.

In the women's plus-81-kilogram event final at Nagoya City Trade Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Park finished second with a total of 300 kilograms (661 pounds), with 133 kilograms in the snatch and 167 kilograms in the clean and jerk, behind Li Wenwen of China, who lifted a total of 310 kilograms, with 140 kilograms in the snatch and 170 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

Bronze went to Ouisal Ikhlef of Qatar, who recorded a total of 273 kilograms.

Park won the gold medal in the event at the previous Hangzhou Asian Games but failed to defend her Asiad title.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Park also won the silver medal behind Li.





Yonhap



