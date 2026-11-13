Park Hang-seo banned two matches after confronting fans over racist abuse

Park Hang-seo, Korean football manager of Thai football team Kanchanaburi Power, reacts angrily after an opposing spectator yelled alleged racist insults in Chonburi, Thailand, on Nov. 1. SCREEN CAPTURE

Thailand’s football association suspended Park Hang-seo for two matches after he confronted spectators accused of racist abuse toward him and a player.

Park Hang-seo, manager of Thai football team Kanchanaburi Power and the former Vietnamese national team manager, was handed a two-game suspension after he seemingly challenged a spectator to face him after the fan allegedly shouted racist abuse at him in Thailand.

The disciplinary and ethics committee of the Football Association of Thailand met on Tuesday and suspended Park for two matches and fined him 13,333 baht ($393), according to the association’s website on Thursday.

The standard fine is 20,000 baht, but the amount was reduced to two-thirds under a provision for second-division competition.

The incident occurred after Kanchanaburi Power drew 2-2 away against Pattaya United in Chonburi, Thailand, on Nov. 1.

As Park was leaving the stadium, he became involved in a heated exchange with opposing spectators. Fans believed to be Pattaya United supporters allegedly shouted “Kimchi man, [expletive] kimchi man,” at Park.

The spectators were also reported to have made derogatory remarks about the height of John Baggio, Kanchanaburi Power’s midfielder from Madagascar.

Park, visibly angered, first put a finger to his lips to signal for the spectators to be quiet. But as the taunts allegedly continued, the manager appeared to lose his temper. Park seemingly mimed throwing a punch, then moved toward the stands and gestured for the spectator to come down and face him.

Park Hang-seo, Korean football manager of Thai football team Kanchanaburi Power, reacts angrily after an opposing spectator yelled alleged racist insults in Chonburi, Thailand, on Nov. 1. SCREEN CAPTURE

Club staff and players eventually restrained Park and escorted him to the locker room as tensions escalated.

DJ Management, Park’s management agency, later said the manager had protested to spectators because the spectators had continued directing profanity and insults about Baggio’s appearance.

“The spectators also used the racist term ‘monkey,’” DJ Management said.

The agency said Park had personally witnessed the abuse and explained in a written statement submitted to the Football Association of Thailand that he had protested in an attempt to stop it.

“He was trying to fulfill his responsibility as a manager to protect his player,” DJ Management said.

The association’s disciplinary committee acknowledged that racist conduct by Pattaya United spectators had taken place but concluded that Park’s response was inappropriate.

“The committee determined that actions taken to protect players may be justified, but the way they are expressed must be appropriate and mature and must not provoke further conflict,” the Football Association of Thailand said. “Because Park was already suspended for that match, he should have exercised even greater caution and should not have been present in areas related to the match,” the association added.

A spectator who directed racist remarks at Park was fined 20,000 baht.





BY PARK LIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]