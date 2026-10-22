One last game at Jamsil will reunite generations of KBO legends

Fifty-eight former stars will play a seven-inning farewell game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Nov. 14 ahead of its scheduled demolition later in the year.

One last pitch, one last swing — the final game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, has confirmed its star-studded roster spanning generations of KBO icons.

The match, slated for Nov. 14, will consist of 58 players who will be divided into East and West teams, reviving the past format of KBO All-Star Games, according to the Ilgoo Club, an association of former professional baseball players, on Thursday.

It is titled “The Last Inning” (translated), a farewell to Jamsil Baseball Stadium, which will be demolished after 44 years to make way for a domed ballpark scheduled to open in 2032. The farewell game will be played over seven innings.

The East team will feature legendary pitcher Park Chul-soon who was nicknamed “the Phoenix” for stepping back onto the mound with grit after surviving a serious back injury. Lee Man-soo, who played for the Samsung Lions for 16 seasons until his retirement in 1997, will also return. First baseman Lee Seung-yuop, who holds the KBO record for the most regular season MVP awards with five, will also participate. The West team will include former stars Kim Sung-han, Song Jin-woo and Jang Jong-hun.

The lineup features KBO legends spanning from the earliest days of Korean professional baseball through the 2020s. The return of players rarely seen in public in recent years, including Lee Sun-hee and Park Noh-jun, adds another layer of nostalgia.

The coaching staff will be announced later. The East team will use the third base dugout and the West team the first base dugout.

Former OB Bears pitcher Park Chul-soon raises his cap during a ceremonial first pitch at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 17, 2017. YONHAP

Fans will also get a chance to make their own memories before the game.

A pregame field tour will allow selected fans to walk around the Jamsil diamond. Selected players will also take part in an autograph session for the fans. Participants for both programs will be selected in advance, with application dates and details to be announced separately through official channels.

Tickets will go on sale exclusively through ticketing platform Ticketlink at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Seat prices, booking procedures, discounts and other attendance information will be available on Ticketlink’s booking page.

If rain prevents the game from going ahead as scheduled, the event will be postponed to Nov. 15. Further weather-related information will be announced through the event’s official website and Instagram account.





BY KO BONG-JUN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]