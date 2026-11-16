Once a source of national pride, Korean football is losing form both on and off the pitch

Interim manager Robert Moreno, left, and Korean footballers train for an upcoming friendly match in Qatar on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Falling fan support, an ongoing leadership vacuum and FIFA concerns over election reforms have left Korea's national team at a crossroads.

Korean football's most enduring strength hasn't been its record on the pitch. Rather, it's been the loyalty and fervor of its fans, who supported it with an energy and heart that felt like it would never fade.

However, today that loyalty is rapidly crumbling. Even the administrative machinery behind the team is on the verge of collapse.

Long before high-resolution broadcasts became the norm, Korean football fans enthusiastically cheered on their national team from home as it competed overseas, despite grainy black-and-white broadcasts that oftentimes dissolved into static. Back then, apologies for poor satellite transmission were routine, but fans never wavered in their support for the national team.

Football fever peaked at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, when Korea reached the semifinals on home soil. While the popularity of domestic teams may have ebbed and flowed, the Taegeuk Warriors always commanded fierce loyalty. But today, even that sacred bond is under threat.

In an unprecedented move, cable channel TV Chosun abandoned plans to broadcast Korea's two friendlies in the Middle East — against Saudi Arabia on Friday and Qatar on Tuesday — despite holding the rights.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) rushed to secure alternative coverage and offered the rights to the country's three major terrestrial broadcasters at no cost to allow the matches to be seen live on television, in a move that lays bare just how far the national team's appeal has fallen.

Korean football's loss of public support did not happen overnight.

Just a few years ago, the national team could fill stadiums almost at will. But when Ghana visited Seoul World Cup Stadium for a friendly in November of last year, nearly half of its 66,000 seats went unfilled.

Fans have become increasingly disillusioned after a disappointing World Cup campaign, reports of conflict within the national squad and disputes over managerial appointments. That discontent has only grown further after a series of uninspiring performances in several friendly matches since the World Cup, including Friday's 3-2 loss to Saudi Arabia, the first time Korea has fallen to the much lower-ranked nation in 21 years.

Former Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu, left, and former national football team manager Hong Myung-bo answer questions during a parliamentary hearing held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on July 30. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Korean football cannot begin to rebuild without someone at the helm. Four months have passed since Chung Mong-gyu stepped down as president of the association in July, yet no successor has been elected. The leadership void has extended to the national team, where an interim manager was appointed in the absence of an association president and tensions among players have since spilled into public view.

But the election reforms that took months to develop may be scrapped before they ever take effect. FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have sent formal letters that raise serious concerns about the proposed system, which would allow 20,000 voters to directly elect the next KFA president.

“FIFA has recommended an election system centered on a representative general assembly,” said a KFA official. “The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee favors direct elections, whereas FIFA advocates an indirect vote. We are struggling to find a way to reconcile these opposing positions.”

Korea has little room to defy FIFA. The international football organization has made clear that any refusal to follow its guidance could trigger a formal review. This warning carries the threat of punishment even without actually uttering the word “sanctions.”

Such measures could prevent Korea from competing in the World Cup and Asian Cup and even disrupt international player transfers, all of which would effectively isolate the country from global football.

A vehicle used by Korea's national football team is seen parked in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Aug. 6. YONHAP

The electoral reforms proposed by the KFA originated with the so-called K-football Innovation Committee, a body established by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism less than a week after President Lee Jae Myung pledged to “swiftly pursue reforms to sports administration” following Korea's group-stage exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“FIFA has misunderstood certain aspects of the situation in Korea,” the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said. The ministry plans to clarify its position and persuade FIFA. However, whether those efforts will succeed remains uncertain.

“One possible compromise would be to expand the number of voting delegates substantially to between 4,000 and 5,000,” said a source from the football community. “The K-football Innovation Committee, which includes representatives from the ministry, the KFA and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, may ultimately be the forum where a solution can be found.”

The KFA faces a separate regulatory deadline. Under Korean Sport & Olympic Committee rules, member organizations must fill presidential vacancies within six months. Failure to elect a new president by next March could put the KFA under the committee's management. That arrangement, however, could raise concerns at FIFA over outside interference in the association's affairs.

Park Ji-sung, co-chair of the “K-football Innovation Committee,” speaks to reporters during a briefing held in central Seoul on Aug. 11. NEWS1

The absence of a credible force to drive reform presents another challenge. The KFA's existing leadership appears to have lost the capacity to initiate changes independently. Meanwhile, senior figures in Korean football and former and current national team players have offered few substantive proposals. Most appear content to watch from the sidelines.

The K-football Innovation Committee has been largely inactive since its co-chair, Park Ji-sung, left for Britain in August after the committee's seventh meeting.

“We are also considering reconvening the committee,” said an official from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Some insiders say Korean football is in free fall, with no end in sight.

“We believed the disappointing World Cup campaign was the lowest point, but things have gotten even worse,” said a KFA official. “If FIFA imposes sanctions, sponsors could walk away from their deals. We may even have to contemplate bankruptcy.”





BY LEE HAY-JUNE, PARK LIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



