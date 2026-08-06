Olympic short track medalist Rim Jong-un faces ban over missed doping filings

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Korea to host World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series for first time
The tournament, held in September, will include the World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix as over 600 athletes converge on North Jeolla.
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Commemorative medals minted to mark An Se-young's badminton Grand Slam
Komsco has unveiled limited-edition gold and silver medals honoring the first Asian women’s singles player to complete a career Grand Slam.
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From skater to slayer: Cha Jun-hwan ups his skills in 'Solo Leveling on Ice'
Korea’s top men’s figure skater is adding acting, singing and even swordfighting to his repertoire in the returning ice musical based on the hit webtoon.
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Ice dancer Hannah Lim switches allegiance from Korea to Canada
The former Korean Olympic ice dancer has teamed up with Zachary Lagha and will be eligible to represent her birth nation at the 2030 Winter Games.