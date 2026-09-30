Olympic judo medalists Lee Joon-hwan, Huh Mimi chase Asian Games gold

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Korea wins archery medals as men's football sets up Japan final showdown
Korea added medals across archery, judo, climbing, cycling and wrestling as its men's football team beat China to reach the Asian Games final.
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Jang Se-yun wins silver in women's judo at Asian Games
Jang Se-yun won beat one rival but lost to another in the women’s 52-kilogram event, securing Korea's first judo medal at the Asiad.
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Korea sweeps League of Legends group as Faker advocates for esports' future at Asian Games
After three dominating wins, Korea will next face Saudi Arabia in the semifinals, as star gamer Faker called for esports to remain part of the Asiad.
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Kwon Soon-woo retires injured as Korea’s tennis medal hopes fade
Kwon withdrew from his Asian Games third-round singles match with a knee injury, leaving no Korean players in singles medal contention.