Olympic bronze-winning boxer Im Ae-ji to miss Asian Games over knee injury

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Seo Chang-wan, Seong Seung-min win gold at pentathlon world championships ahead of Asian Games
Seo Chang-wan and Seong Seung-min scored a combined 1,096 points across fencing, swimming and the laser run at the UIPM 2026 Pentathlon World Championships.
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Veteran divers target China’s Asian Games reign
Kim Su-ji and Kim Yeong-nam aim for gold in Aichi-Nagoya as Korea seeks to break China’s decadeslong diving dominance.
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New artistic swimming duo eyes Asian Games podium
Hur Yoon-seo and Kim Ji-yoon aim to win Korea's first Asian Games artistic swimming medal since 2010 in Aichi-Nagoya.
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Faker targets second Asian Games gold with Korea esports team
Korea's 44-member esports team is aiming for five gold medals in Japan, with Faker returning for League of Legends.