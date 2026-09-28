Not bussin': Volleyball team misses training due to another transportation hiccup at Asian Games

Korea's national volleyball team members huddle after winning the team's first Pool D match against the Philippines in men's volleyball at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, Japan, on Sept. 27. YONHAP

The men’s team had to cancel a morning session after the bus the team was assigned took it to the wrong place, a team staffer said.

The men's volleyball team canceled its morning training session on Monday, hours before its Asian Games match in Japan, due to another bus mix-up, a Korean team staffer said.

The team was scheduled to hold a training session in the morning before its second group-round match against Chinese Taipei at 7 p.m. at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

"The team took the bus that the organizing committee had assigned, but the bus brought us to the wrong place," a staffer from the Korea Volleyball Association said.

"The place was about one hour away by car from the site for our morning training, so it was impossible to proceed with our plan," he said. "So the morning session was canceled."

This was not the first transportation mishap for the South Korean teams at the Games.

The men's national basketball team missed its shootaround hours before the final against host Japan on Sept. 20 as its scheduled shuttle bus did not show up.

On Sept. 15, the football team arrived at the stadium for its match against Qatar at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Rugby Field in Nagoya about 30 minutes later than scheduled after the driver of the team bus got lost on the way.

Its recovery training session was delayed on the following day due also to a bus mix-up.





Yonhap