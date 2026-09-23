North Korean weightlifting veteran wins country’s first gold at 2026 Asian Games

Ri Song-gum of North Korea poses with her gold medal after the women's 49-kilogram weightlifting final in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 23. AP/YONHAP

Ri Song-gum continued her streak of topping the podium in the 2024 and 2025 editions with another victory in Japan.

North Korea's Ri Song-gum won gold in the lightest weight class in women's weightlifting on Wednesday, earning her country its first gold medal at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Ri finished with a total of 215 kilograms (474 pounds), lifting 94 kilograms in the snatch and 121 kilograms in the clean and jerk in the women's 48 kilograms event at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan.

All three marks — her snatch, clean and jerk, and total — were new world records.

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India won silver with a total of 198 kilograms and Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana of Indonesia won bronze.

Ri's gold is North Korea's first gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan. The country has collected one bronze medal in soft tennis so far.

Ri has won the lightest weight class at three consecutive Asian Games, dating back to the 2018 competition.

She won the world championships in 2024 and 2025.





Yonhap