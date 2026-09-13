North Korea opens Asian Games campaign with women’s football

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Son Heung-min’s 12th assist cannot save LAFC in Kansas City defeat
Son set up Denis Bouanga’s goal, but LAFC fell 3-1 as Sporting Kansas City ended its seven-match winless streak.
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Interim coach wants to make people proud of the national football team
Temporary coach Robert Moreno says he will unite Korea's men's football team ahead of six friendlies and a possible Asian Cup run.
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‘Dear Colleague’: North Korea asks South for canoe boats ahead of Asian Games
North Korea sought help securing two racing boats for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, a request organizers agreed to fulfill.
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Korea women’s volleyball team seeks Asian Games redemption in Japan
Korea opens against Hong Kong on Wednesday before a pivotal Pool D matchup with Vietnam, aiming to reclaim the Asian Games podium.