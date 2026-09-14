North Korea opens Asian Games campaign with 10-0 Bangladesh rout

North Korea began its women's football title bid with a dominant win over Bangladesh and will face Myanmar next.

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기뻐하는 리성아 (오사카=연합뉴스) 서대연 기자 = 14일 일본 오사카 얀마 스타디움 나가이에서 열린 2026 아이치·나고야 아시안게임 여자 축구 조별리그 1차전 북한과 방글라데시의 경기. 북한 리성아가 득점한 뒤 기뻐하고 있다. 2026.9.14 dwise@yna.co.kr/2026-09-14 19:08:52/
Players from North Korea's women's national football team celebrate after scoring against Bangladesh in the women's football competition in Osaka on Sept. 14.

North Korea kicked off their Asian Games women's football competition with a 10-0 rout of Bangladesh in Japan on Monday.

Chae Un-yong, Jon Ryong-jong and Kim Kyong-yong each grabbed a brace, and Hwang Yu-yong had the other in a seven-goal first half for North Korea at Nagai Stadium in Osaka. The North Koreans tacked on three more goals in the latter half to complete the breezy win.

The largely empty stadium featured hundreds of Japanese residents of North Korean descent, decked out in red shirts matching the team's color on the pitch.

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Those fans were mostly students from Osaka and Kyoto, but a senior official of the group declined to speak with a Yonhap News Agency reporter on the scene, citing a directive from his superiors.

The official also asked the reporter not to attempt to interview any member of the cheering group.

The North Koreans are pursuing their first Asiad gold medal since 2014. They will next play Myanmar on Thursday and then South Korea next Monday.


Yonhap

asian games north korea sports football

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