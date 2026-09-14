North Korea opens Asian Games campaign with 10-0 Bangladesh rout

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Pyongyang says latest missile launches part of coordinated firepower strike drill
North Korean state media said the drill integrated four weapon types in the exercise, while followed combined drills between South Korea, the United States and Japan.
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Interim gaffer springs surprise call-ups for first matches at Korean helm
Working around wild card call-ups for the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, the Spaniard brought players on runs of form with stalwart veterans.
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Red-hot Lee Jung-hyun powers Korea past Japan in Asian Games Group Phase
The KBL MVP led a third quarter rally for a 100-83 win over the hosts as Korea chases its first Asiad title since 2014.
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Lee Kang-in subbed off again as Atlético Madrid find form late against Real Sociedad for 3-0 win
The Korean playmaker had little effect on the match, a quiet evening that manager Diego Simeone attributed to organized defense by the home side.