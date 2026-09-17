North Korea blows lead in loss to China in men's football

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“But I AM the inminbanjang!” (KOR)
Personal ties, favors and neighborhood chiefs offer protection, information and survival in a system of arbitrary enforcement.
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“But I AM the inminbanjang!”
Personal ties, favors and neighborhood chiefs offer protection, information and survival in a system of arbitrary enforcement.
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Korea spikes Hong Kong in Asian Games women's volleyball opener
Captain Kang So-hwi scored 14 points as Korea beat Hong Kong 3-0 in its opening Pool D match at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
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Men's football team hit by yet another transportation mishap at Asian Games
The side was delayed getting to a recovery training session after the organizers failed to provide an official bus, the latest in a string of mobility issues.