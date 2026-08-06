North Korea among invitees to 2027 World University Games in Chungcheong 

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World Taekwondo Hanmadang concludes five-day run, Suncheon to host in 2027
Kukkiwon and Suncheon signed an agreement as this year’s World Taekwondo Hanmadang closed after a five-day run at its Seoul headquarters.
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Commemorative medals minted to mark An Se-young's badminton Grand Slam
Komsco has unveiled limited-edition gold and silver medals honoring the first Asian women’s singles player to complete a career Grand Slam.
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Chip hubs draw Koreans in their 20s, 30s as regional divide widens
Young adults are flocking to Gyeonggi and other semiconductor and display centers, deepening regional divides as jobs and housing costs reshape migration.
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'I won't lose to Japan': Tekken legend Knee wants to cap Asian Games with gold on series' home turf
Former world No. 1 Bae Jae-min is reinvigorated at the thought of representing Korea at the Asian Games, leaning on his experience to win the day.