The province will press ahead with its Olympic campaign as Seoul cites the need for stronger central government backing and broader public support for a joint bid.

JEONJU, North Jeolla — North Jeolla is pursuing a solo bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics after talks with Seoul on a joint bid collapsed, with both sides reportedly agreeing that greater central government support would be needed to move forward together.

North Jeolla announced on Monday that it had concluded discussions with Seoul over a joint bid and would now “make a full-fledged push” to host the Games on its own.

North Jeolla Gov. Lee Won-taeg and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon met on Thursday and agreed to end talks without reaching a separate agreement, the two local governments said, after considering both sides' circumstances and positions.

A joint bid with Seoul had been central to North Jeolla’s strategy. The province believed that combining Jeonju’s cultural and artistic assets with Seoul’s experience hosting the 1988 Olympics, global profile and accommodation and transportation infrastructure would make the bid more competitive.

Lee had recently met Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Ryu Seung-min and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young to seek support from the government and sports community for the joint bid.





Seoul says no conflict with North Jeolla

Seoul said the talks collapsed not because of conflict between the two local governments.

“There was no particular disagreement between the two sides that caused the joint bid to fall through,” a Seoul Metropolitan Government official said.

The two sides instead reportedly agreed that the central government must play a more active role for a joint bid to move forward.

Officials of the North Jeolla provincial government and other guests light a ceremonial flame to support the province's bid to host the Summer Olympics on Sept. 4. YONHAP

“The Olympics may formally be hosted by a city, but support at the national level is ultimately decisive,” the official said. “Both sides agreed that greater government involvement was needed to make a joint bid possible.”

A lack of broad public support was also cited as a factor. A national event jointly hosted by two cities would require strong public backing, but Seoul was unconvinced that a joint-hosting model had enough support.

“Seoul had already decided to provide three of its venues for the Summer Olympics — World Cup Stadium in Mapo District [in western Seoul], Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Songpa District [in southern Seoul] and Jangchung Arena in Jung District [in central Seoul]— and had even secured approval from the Seoul Metropolitan Council,” the official said. “Regardless of whether the Games are jointly hosted, our position remains that Seoul will provide as much support as possible if its resources are needed.”





Cost and venue concerns also loom

Some observers suggest that practical concerns over cost-sharing and venue use may also have derailed the joint bid.

For Seoul, a joint bid would have meant paying to operate and upgrade major venues while sharing equal billing and decision-making power with North Jeolla — a deal the city may have found hard to accept.

Seoul Olympic Stadium, the main venue of the 1988 Seoul Olympics in Songpa District, southern Seoul YONHAP

“North Jeolla is trying to turn the 2036 Summer Olympics into ‘Jamboree Season 2’ and dump the responsibility on Seoul,” Rep. Kim Jae-sub, a lawmaker from the main opposition People Power Party and a close ally of Mayor Oh, posted on social media on Nov. 6, referring to the mismanagement of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in 2023, which was hosted in North Jeolla.

The lawmaker took particular issue with how the two sides would split the costs and use venues.

“North Jeolla insists on keeping ‘Jeonju’ in the name of the Games and on having equal decision-making power over the closing ceremony and the organizing committee,” Kim said. “But it is asking Seoul to cover 60 percent of the enormous venue and operating costs.”

Kim also took issue with Seoul Arena in his electoral district, Dobong District, northern Seoul, being listed as a volleyball venue without prior consultation.

“It is a privately operated concert venue that has not even opened yet, and its future performance schedule has already been set,” Kim said. “Residents of Dobong District would also suffer.”

The KSOC believed a joint bid was unlikely from the start.

Turning North Jeolla’s solo bid into a joint bid would require approval from both local councils. The two sides would first need a favorable feasibility study, a process that could take several months. None of those steps had begun.

Then-North Jeolla Gov. Kim Kwan-young, right, poses with Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Yoo Seung-min after signing an agreement designating North Jeolla as Korea's candidate region for a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics at the committee’s general assembly at the Olympic Parktel in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 28, 2025. NEWS1

“We hope North Jeolla prepares well under the original plan it had pursued and succeeds in hosting the Games on its own,” a source at the KSOC said. “If talks with Seoul resume later, and the two local governments reach an agreement and preparations proceed smoothly, the committee would be willing to provide active support.”

North Jeolla will now focus on a virtual presentation to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the end of this month. The IOC will assess seven interested countries — Korea, India, Qatar, Germany, Hungary, South Africa and Turkey — and is expected to select three or four for strategic dialogue in March 2027.

The province plans to further develop its existing solo-hosting proposal with the Sports Ministry, the KSOC and international sports experts. The presentation will lay out its vision, program, financing and operating plans.

“We continued refining our solo-hosting plan even while discussions over a joint bid were underway,” an official at the North Jeolla provincial government said. “We will continue strengthening the plan we had already prepared and actively work toward being selected for the IOC’s targeted dialogue process.”





BY KIM JUN-HEE, MOON HEE-CHUL, SONG JI-HOON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]