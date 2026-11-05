No ticket, no problem: Korean Series fans pack pubs and a virtual ballpark

Baseball fans watch Game 2 of the Korean Series at a pub in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 4. OH SAM-GWON

The venues offer a gamelike experience for throngs who couldn't get into the stands, but that enthusiasm is opening the door to exorbitant scalping prices.

An army of Samsung Lions fans leapt to their feet and sang “Diaz for the win!” in one voice when Lewin Diaz hit a triple for the first run of Game 2 of the Korean Series.

But the boisterous cheers of diehards weren't coming from the stands in Suwon, Gyeonggi. They were at a pub in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.

Fans in both teams’ jerseys filled the pub’s roughly 300 seats for Wednesday’s game, and KT Wiz supporters were just as loud. When Heo Kyoung-min’s hit tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth, they belted out “Win, KT Wiz!” Samsung won 3-2 after 12 innings in a turgid back-and-forth that stretched until 11 p.m.

The KBO drew a record 12.77 million fans in the regular season, and the postseason has proven just as popular. Seats are so hard to get that scalping has run rampant. Fans shut out of the stadiums have found the next best thing in pubs that screen the games. Others gather online in a fan-made replica of their team’s ballpark and cheer together in real time.

“I have been a Samsung fan since my second year of high school, but competition for Korean Series tickets was so fierce that I did not even dare to try,” said a college student surnamed Min. “Then I saw on social media that there were pubs where fans cheer together, so I came. The two teams take turns cheering just like at the ballpark, so it feels more real and it's more fun.”

Baseball fans cheer during Game 2 of the Korean Series at a pub in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 4. OH SAM-GWON

A “metaverse ballpark” is also popular. The online venue was built by a developer who is a baseball fan. Users pick their team’s home stadium and can wander through a virtual replica of it, from the stands to concessions and even into the locker rooms. They can chat and cheer with other users and join in the wave by standing up and sitting down in their seats together. While a real game is underway, the score and other updates appear on the virtual scoreboard in real time.

Fans have praised the virtual ballpark on social media.

“I stormed the field [after the loss], and it relieved some stress. I think I can finally sleep now,” one baseball fan wrote in a social media review.

Social media posts praise a fan-made “metaverse ballpark,” a virtual stadium where fans gather to cheer. SCREEN CAPTURE

Requests such as “Please add a meet and greet feature too” have poured in. The virtual ballpark drew 115,000 cumulative visitors in the five days after it launched last Saturday.

Stores selling jerseys and other merchandise are busy, too.

“I got into baseball watching the postseason games, and seeing fans cheering in matching jerseys made me want one too,” said a Kia Tigers fan surnamed Lee. “Online, shipping takes more than two weeks and a lot of items are sold out, so I came to buy one in person.”

Lee was shopping at the KBO Store’s Sinsa-Nonhyeon branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday.

A KT Wiz fan browses jerseys at the KBO Store’s Sinsa-Nonhyeon branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 5. OH SAM-GWON

“Usually, a lot of customers come in to buy merchandise early in the season, but this year customers keep coming even this late,” Park Jong-pil, the store’s manager, said. “Popular items sold out early and are still hard to get, and inquiries from customers who want to buy more keep pouring in.”

Scalpers, however, are cashing in on the postseason craze. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency’s cyber investigation unit booked 24 people without detention on Monday for making 2.2 billion won ($1.6 million) from scalping tickets. One Korean Series ticket with a face value of 81,000 won sold for up to 8.93 million won, 110 times its price.

Online platforms that broker ticket resales between individuals could become a channel for scalping. Amended versions of the Performance Act and the National Sports Promotion Act, which took effect Aug. 28, allow habitual resale to be punished even when no ticket-buying bots known as macros are used, with penalty surcharges of up to 50 times the sale amount.

After the amendments took effect, one resale platform posted a notice saying that selling a ticket “above its face value or actual purchase price does not in itself constitute an illegal sale.” The platform added that it would “provide an environment where users can trade tickets safely.”

Police officers from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency and the Suwon Jangan police precinct hold an antiscalping campaign at Suwon KT Wiz Park in Gyeonggi before Game 1 of the Korean Series on Nov. 3. GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE

Experts warn that selling tickets at exorbitant prices could still break the law even when the sales are not habitual.

“These days, it is common to see scalped tickets traded at dozens of times their face value,” Jang Jae-woong, a professor of police science at Sejong Cyber University, said. “Even if the trades are not repeated, they may violate the law if there is room to interpret them as a business, such as selling at absurd prices.”

In Suwon, Gyeonggi, where the series opened, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency has been working with the KT Wiz and others to crack down on scalpers. It held an antiscalping campaign with the Suwon Jangan police precinct at the park before Game 1 on Tuesday.

“Illegal scalping that turns fans’ passion into a way to make money is a serious crime that destroys the sports ecosystem,” a police official said. “Under the amended law in particular, habitual illegal resale is severely punished even without macros, so tickets should never be bought or sold this way.”

BY OH SAM-GWON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]