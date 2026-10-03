'No one to help us': Hwang In-beom fights back tears after Venezuela draw

ULSAN — Korea national football team midfielder Hwang In-beom fought back tears after a 0-0 draw against Venezuela on Friday, saying the players have no one to turn to as the team struggles without a football association president and with only an interim head coach.

The friendly at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan came after Korea's 4-1 loss to Uruguay on Sept. 28. Venezuela is ranked 48th in the FIFA world rankings and has never played in a World Cup.

Before Hwang spoke, Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae showed his frustration by throwing his boots onto the ground on the bench. He later said the team must fight as one.

"I feel sorry for the defenders," Kim said. "[We] have to put our heads down and run."

Hwang, 30, who plays for FC Porto and was born in 1996, the same year as Kim, spoke to reporters in the mixed zone after the match, appearing deeply discouraged.

"I'm tired physically and mentally," Hwang said. "It's been about nine years since I joined the national team, and from then until now, there are many things that need to change, in football and in many other areas, but it doesn't seem to be happening.

"I want Korean football to develop well, but it seems like those things aren't happening, and I feel a great sense of responsibility," he added. "That's why it's hard."

Asked what kind of help the players need if they cannot overcome the difficulties on their own, Hwang said, "First of all, there is no one who can help us. The president isn't here right now either, and the head coach came in as an interim coach, so we don't know what the future holds. I think it's not easy from the players' perspective."

"There are also a lot of questions about who could help us," he said. "There are many situations where the problems are clearly visible, but no one is able to step forward, and there is no one to step forward.

"On the pitch, of course, [the responsibility is ours], but we haven't found the answer," Hwang said, holding back tears. "If I say this, there will be all sorts of talk again, but I think it's true that it's frustrating."

Hwang agreed with Kim's remarks.

"It's a natural thing to say. The head coach also said that before this match," Hwang said. "Since the defenders at the back really did play well, I think it must have been very frustrating from Min-jae's position. I think the players up front, including me, need to work a bit harder."

On his own condition, Hwang said, "It wasn't an injury, but I had some discomfort in my body. It wasn't easy because I hadn't been training much, but my muscles held up well, so I was able to run more than I expected."





BY PARK RIN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]