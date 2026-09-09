New men's national football coach Moreno due in Korea on Sunday

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Banner twisting Incheon’s name into insult draws condemnation
Politicians condemned an FC Seoul supporters' banner that used a derogatory hanja play on Incheon’s name during Saturday’s match.
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Ji Dong-won, scorer of Korea's Olympic quarterfinal goal in 2012, retires at 35
The former Sunderland and Korea striker ends a 16-year career highlighted by his memorable 2012 Olympic quarterfinal goal against Great Britain.
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Women's football coach targets history as Korea chases Asian Games gold
South Korea head coach Shin Sang-woo aims for the side's first gold medal at the competition, with a pivotal group match against North Korea looming.
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Ji So-yun seeks focus after referee controversy before Asian Games
Korean women’s football star says she wants stronger respect and communication while turning her attention to the Asian Games in Japan.