New men's national football coach Moreno due in Korea on Sunday

Interim coach Robert Moreno will arrive Sunday before unveiling his first squad for Korea’s September and October friendlies.

Robert Moreno, recently named interim head coach of the men's national football team, will arrive in Korea on Sunday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Wednesday that Moreno will have a media availability upon landing at Incheon International Airport late Sunday morning.

Moreno and his five-man backroom staff were hired en masse by the KFA on Sept. 1, as they will be in charge of Korea's next six international friendlies.

The Taegeuk Warriors will host Ecuador on Sept. 24, Uruguay on Sept. 28, Venezuela on Oct. 2 and Uzbekistan on Oct. 6. The KFA is also trying to schedule two matches during the Nov. 9-17 FIFA match window.

Then on Monday, Moreno will hold a press conference at Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, to announce his first Korean squad for the four matches set for September and October.

Moreno is stepping in for Hong Myung-bo, who resigned at the end of June to take the fall after Korea's group-stage elimination at the FIFA World Cup. Instead of rushing to appoint a full-time replacement while facing a time crunch, the KFA opted to go for a temporary bench boss for the fall.

The KFA plans to have a full-time coach in time for January's Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup. Moreno is signed through Nov. 27, but the KFA said he will be given a chance to stay on for the Asian Cup, depending on the team's performances in the next six matches.

Moreno, 48, previously coached the Spain men's national team. He also served as an assistant for Luis Enrique for Spain and for FC Barcelona.





Yonhap