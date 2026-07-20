New K League club Paju Frontier FC teams up with African nation Ghana

Ghanaian Ambassador to Korea Kojo Choi, left, Paju Mayor Son Bae-chan, center, and Paju Frontier FC director Hwangbo Kwan pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding with the West Africa Mission Football Academy on July 4. PAJU FRONTIER FC

The recently-established K League 2 club has launched an agreement with a leading Ghanaian football academy to deepen community ties, scout talent and expand sports diplomacy.

In football, overseas partnerships are typically the domain of Europe's top leagues, backed by vast financial resources. For most K League clubs, particularly municipally-owned teams operating on tight budgets, building an international network usually remains a long-term aspiration rather than an immediate priority.

One newly-established K League 2 club, however, is taking an unconventional approach by building ties with African nation Ghana in a bid to connect its local community with the wider world. That club is Paju Frontier FC.

On July 4, Paju signed a memorandum of understanding with the West Africa Mission Football Academy (Wamfa), one of Ghana's leading youth football academies, at the club's training base, the Paju National Football Center, and its home ground, Paju Stadium in Gyeonggi.

The agreement aims to promote international football exchanges and lay the groundwork for a private-sector sports diplomacy initiative ahead of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Ghana next year.

The signing ceremony was attended by Paju Mayor Son Bae-chan, who also serves as the club's owner, Ghana's Ambassador to Korea Kojo Choi, Minister Akwasi Adomako and Counselor Christian Nii Cadesia, underscoring the significance of the partnership.

Paju's decision to work with Ghana stems from the city's demographic profile. Paju is home to Korea's largest Ghanaian community, with many living and working around the city's industrial complexes.

The club hopes to encourage members of the community to attend home matches while organizing cultural and sporting events that help integrate them into local life.

Another key initiative under the partnership is a player tryout scheduled to take place in Ghana this December. Club officials will travel to the country to discover promising talent that could join Paju Frontier FC for next season.

Ghanaian Ambassador to Korea Kojo Choi, left, Paju Frontier FC director Hwangbo Kwan, second from left, West Africa Mission Football Academy Director Lim Heung-se, third from left, and Paju Mayor Son Bae-chan, who also serves as owner of Paju Frontier FC, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding on July 4. PAJU FRONTIER FC

The project also generated widespread interest in Ghana, with major local media outlets covering the project.

The club also plans to gradually expand the partnership into a sustainable cooperation model through player and coach exchanges, youth development programs and educational initiatives.

The project has been driven by several key figures: Ghana's Ambassador to Korea Kojo Choi, who was born in Korea and has served as a bridge between the two countries; Lim Heung-se, Wamfa's director, who has spent more than two decades developing football across Africa; and Hwangbo Kwan, Paju Frontier’s director, who envisioned the club as a “global platform club” from its beginning.

Another central figure is Paju head coach Gerard Nus Casanova of Spain, who previously served as assistant coach of Ghana's national team.

He helped guide Ghana to a runner-up finish at the 2015 African Cup of Nations and another semifinal appearance two years later, contributing to one of the country's most successful periods in recent football history.

Paju Frontier FC's manager Gerard Nus Casanova KOREA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

“Football is a universal language and one of the most natural ways to connect Korea and Ghana,” Ambassador Choi said.

Hwangbo also expressed confidence in the project.

“We will work closely with the Ghanaian community in Paju and build the best model for sports exchange to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year,” he said.

Lim said he hopes the partnership will benefit football in both countries.

“I will gladly share the player development expertise I have accumulated over many years in Africa with Paju,” he said. “Providing new opportunities for talented Ghanaian players will ultimately contribute to the development of football in both countries.”

After previously establishing ties with J League club Oita Trinita, Paju has now expanded its international network to Ghana. Attention is now focused on whether the club's ambitious initiative can become a model of “glocal” — a portmanteau of global and local — football for municipally-owned clubs across the K League.





BY SONG JI-HOON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



