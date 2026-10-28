NC Dinos reunite with veteran outfielder Son Ah-seop

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Right-handers going toe-to-toe in pivotal KBO postseason game
The Tigers and Lions turn to right-handers Keisho Shirakawa and Choi Won-tae as their tied playoff series shifts to Gwangju.
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Choi Hyoung-woo’s big night lifts Samsung Lions over Kia Tigers, evening KBO playoff series
The 42-year-old former Kia star homered and set postseason age records as Samsung leveled its series with the Tigers.
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Tigers pitcher Naile ready to move on after errant pitch hits opponent
Kia Tigers starter James Naile said he was relieved Samsung Lions batter Park Seung-kyu was unharmed after an errant pitch led to his ejection.
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Lions ace Jurado tames Tigers for career 1st KBO postseason win
Samsung Lions starter Ariel Jurado earned his first KBO postseason victory, holding the Kia Tigers to two runs as the series was tied 1-1.