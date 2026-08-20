NC Dinos back down on relocation threat with decision to stay in Changwon

Fans watch a regular-season KBO game between the KT Wiz and the NC Dinos at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Aug. 11. YONHAP

The KBO club withdrew its relocation threat after the city pledged stadium and fan-experience improvements.

The NC Dinos on Thursday retracted their threat to relocate, saying they are pleased with their current home city's efforts to fulfill the team's demands.

The Dinos have been based in the southeastern city of Changwon, South Gyeongsang, since their inaugural KBO season in 2013.

"We trust that Changwon will continue to value baseball fans in the city and try to make baseball a source of civic pride," the Dinos said in a statement. "We plan to stay in Changwon. We would like to thank the city and its officials for their hard work."

The Dinos and Changwon had been at odds since spring last year, in light of a fatal incident at the Dinos' home stadium, Changwon NC Park, in March.

A piece of aluminum panel fell from above a concession stand and killed an unsuspecting fan during a game, prompting extensive safety inspections and forcing the Dinos to spend the next month and a half on the road.

Changwon was criticized for shunning responsibility even though it owns the stadium and for dragging its feet when the Dinos were trying to determine a return date following the end of inspections.

The NC Dinos logo NC DINOS

The Dinos played six alternate home games in another city in late May, at which point the club declared the team would move if its demands for improvements in and around the stadium were not met by Changwon. Dinos CEO Lee Jin-man even accused the city of treating the ball club "unreasonably."

In Thursday's statement, NC noted that Changwon has honored some of the team's demands and has shown a commitment to implementing other measures.

The Dinos admitted there are "some lingering concerns" about long-term projects that have not been executed and asked the city to remain in close coordination with the team going forward.

A team representative also left the door slightly open for another relocation threat, saying, "If the city does not honor pledges it made, then we will have to consider moving to another place for our fans and for our sustainable future."

"But if we can maintain our mutual trust, then we will not bring up relocation."

The team apologized to their fans for causing concern and uncertainty over the issue, and also thanked them for their patience and support.

Changwon welcomed the Dinos' decision and vowed to keep working closely with the ball club to provide an optimal fan experience in the city.





Yonhap