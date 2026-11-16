Veteran midfielder Hwang In-beom said Monday that having a caretaker boss is far from ideal for the national team, and that he would like more stability on the bench.

Hwang and the Korean team will play their sixth and likely final match under interim manager Robert Moreno on Tuesday against Qatar in Doha.

Moreno was hired in early September, about two months after Hong Myung-bo resigned in light of South Korea's group-stage elimination at the FIFA World Cup. Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu also stepped down, creating a leadership vacuum at the sport's national federation and its top national team.

The KFA chose to sign Moreno on a six-match contract that will take him through Nov. 27, instead of rushing to hire a full-time coach while its presidency remained vacant. Moreno is the third caretaker manager for the Taegeuk Warriors in the past two-and-a-half years, following Hwang Sun-hong and Kim Do-hoon, who had stepped in after Jurgen Klinsmann got sacked in early 2024.

Hwang, who has logged 79 caps, including three under Moreno, said the current situation is "not positive, both for the team and for the coach."

"I think the word 'help' best describes what coach Moreno is doing. He is here helping us, just as Hwang Sun-hong and Kim Do-hoon did a couple of years ago," Hwang In-beom said before a training session at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha. "But one thing I do want to say is I just hope this all leads us down the path where South Korean football will improve."

Hwang disclosed that he had been opposed to the idea of a temporary coaching staff from the start.

Robert Moreno, temporary manager of the Korean national football team, speaks during a press conference announcing his squad for November friendlies in the Middle East at Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Oct. 29. YONHAP

"When I was talking to the KFA about this, they said they were forced to go with a temporary manager because there was no president who could be in charge of these matters," Hwang said. "From a player's perspective, I felt it was not ideal. I have no idea if coach Moreno will be kept around or will only be with us for the duration of his current deal. Our job as players tomorrow is to make sure he will not have any regrets at the end."

The KFA previously said, depending on South Korea's performances, Moreno would be given a chance to stay on through the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, set to kick off in January 2027 in Saudi Arabia. However, the AFC has since postponed the tournament to December 2027, citing security concerns in the host country.

The KFA may decide to let Moreno's contract expire and take its time finding a full-time replacement, though Hwang said he preferred more continuity.

"It will take us time to get used to the new head coach's style," he said. "We have one year left until the Asian Cup. Since coach Moreno is here already, it would be better to continue with him for one more year. Even though the Asian Cup has been postponed, it benefits no one to prepare for the tournament with such uncertainty."





Yonhap