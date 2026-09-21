Mourinho says Lee Kang-in tackle deserved red card in Atlético Madrid derby win

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho said Lee Kang-in and Cristian Romero should have been sent off in Atlético Madrid's 2-1 La Liga derby victory.

Atlético Madrid's midfielder Lee Kang-in tackles Real Madrid's Federico Valverde during a Madrid derby at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 20. SCREEN CAPTURE

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho argued on Sunday that his team lost the Madrid derby because the referee unfairly let off two Atlético Madrid fouls, including one by Korean attacker Lee Kang-in, that he said were "clear red cards."

Atlético Madrid won its first Madrid derby of the season 2-1 in the seventh round of the 2026-27 La Liga at home at Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium. The win lifted Atlético to second place and dropped Real Madrid to third. Real Madrid, the other club based in the Spanish capital, played most of the second half with 10 men after Dean Huijsen received a red card four minutes after the break and could not overcome the disadvantage. Atlético still trails in the all-time derby series with 61 wins, 64 draws and 120 losses. It also lost the series last season with one win and two losses in three meetings.

Lee started on the right wing and played 89 minutes. He failed to score for a second straight game, but he threaded the key pass that set up Jonathan David's clinching goal 13 minutes into the second half. His performance, however, was overshadowed by a first-half tackle that became the focus of Mourinho's postmatch complaints.







Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho holds up a piece of paper showing the moment Atletico Madrid’s Lee Kang-in made a tackle during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 20. SCREEN CAPTURE

Mourinho arrived at his press conference holding printouts of the tackle, which came in the 44th minute, when Lee ran in from behind and stepped on the ankle of Real Madrid's Federico Valverde.

Mourinho said the play merited a direct red card, but referee Ortiz Arias did not even show a yellow. He also pointed to a foul in the 37th minute, when Atlético's Cristian Romero struck Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham on the knee and was only booked, saying both plays should have drawn a sending-off.

"We can skip the press conference because the story of the match is right here," Mourinho said. "Those were two clear red cards. Given the difficulties we faced afterward playing 11 against 10, we can only imagine what 50 minutes of 11 against nine would have been like."

Real Madrid's official social media account post on Sept. 20, featuring footage of Lee Kang in's tackle with the caption "A dreadful refereeing performance decides the derby." SCREEN CAPTURE

Real Madrid's official social media account also posted footage of Lee's tackle with the caption "A dreadful refereeing performance decides the derby," and said Valverde had injured his left ankle. The post, on an account with more than 180 million followers, effectively singled Lee out, and his own social media pages were flooded with abusive comments from angry Real Madrid fans.

Atlético manager Diego Simeone called for restraint. "I understand that we're in a privileged position with a lot of public scrutiny, as coaches, and whether it's Mourinho, [Hansi] Flick, [Manuel] Pellegrini, me, or anyone else, we need to be careful about what we say," he said. "We have to know how to respect others, the referees, our colleagues and we all lose out. And when someone crosses that line of respect, it's not right — you can't cross that line."





BY PIH JU-YOUNG, PARK LIN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]