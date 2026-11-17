The interim manager has overseen two wins, one draw and two losses, putting his future in doubt even before the match in Qatar closes out Korea's year.

Robert Moreno, the caretaker manager for the men's national football team, will not travel back to Korea after coaching what is likely to be his final match against Qatar on Tuesday, the sport's national federation said.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Moreno and his staff will return to their native Spain following Korea's friendly in Doha, set to kick off at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The KFA hired Moreno in early September on an interim basis, putting him in charge of six matches from September to November. The Spanish tactician stepped in for Hong Myung-bo, who had resigned in late June following Korea's crash-out in the group stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Instead of rushing to appoint a full-time successor to Hong, the KFA, with its presidency also vacant following Chung Mong-gyu's resignation, chose to hand Moreno a short-term deal and buy some time before electing its new chief.

The KFA said in September that Moreno would be given a chance to coach Korea through the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, initially scheduled for January 2027 in Saudi Arabia, depending on the national team's performances in his first six matches.

However, the AFC on Nov. 3 postponed the tournament to December 2027 due to security concerns in the host country. The decision made Moreno's immediate future with Korea more uncertain. Given Korea's mostly uninspiring performances in Moreno's first five matches, though, the KFA might not have considered retaining him regardless.

The Taeguk Warriors have so far posted two wins, one draw and two losses under Moreno. They suffered a 3-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia last Friday, their first loss to the Middle Eastern foe since 2005.

With an interim chief currently running the show, the KFA is expected to wait until a new president is elected before launching the process to hire a new full-time men's national team manager. The KFA president election has not yet been scheduled.





Yonhap