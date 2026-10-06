Moreno says no player is bigger than the team

Robert Moreno, the interim manager for Korea's national football team, is seen during a friendly match between Uzbekistan and Korea on Oct. 6. YONHAP

After Korea's win over Uzbekistan, interim coach Robert Moreno said players must prioritize the team as he builds a clearer national-team identity.

After concluding his first four-match window as temporary head coach for Korea with a win on Tuesday, Robert Moreno said he wants his players to recognize no one is bigger than the team.

The men's national football team beat Uzbekistan 2-0 at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi, a result that belied some poor effort on both ends. On a night when captain Son Heung-min became Korea's all-time male leading scorer, the focus was on where the Taegeuk Warriors will go next under the Spanish tactician.

A sour taste lingered from a goalless draw against Venezuela last Friday, when defender Kim Min-jae openly criticized his teammates' effort and midfielder Hwang In-beom tearfully pleaded for some help to solve problems within the team.

Moreno, who was appointed in early September, said he feels like his principles are taking shape and he would like to see a firmer foundation for the national team's philosophy.

"The players must realize no one is greater than the team, and they must put their personal ambitions and goals behind those for the team. I think the team can only grow that way," the coach said. "When we have problems, then we must address them in face-to-face conversations. Whatever happens inside must be handled inside."

Moreno started his temporary stay — he is only signed through November — with a 3-0 win over Ecuador. But Korea then lost to Uruguay 4-1 before the lifeless draw against Venezuela. For Tuesday's match, in which Uzbekistan won the possession battle and controlled the match for longer stretches, Moreno said the brand of football he wanted Korea to play finally began to emerge.

"I was really impressed with the way everyone, from the goalkeeper to the striker, battled together to endure difficult moments," Moreno said. "On a national team of this caliber, it is important to prioritize the team's goals, and I think we saw that today."

Korea played all four matches using the 4-4-2 formation. Moreno said he is trying to establish a system and a structure that can optimize Korean players' skillsets, noting that he has identified some talented wingers and forwards, plus others who can play well between the lines.

"For the next set of matches, players' performances with their clubs will be important. It doesn't matter where they play or what their names are," he said. "We need players that can execute our plans."

To that end, Moreno said he watched "a lot of impressive players" on Korea's under-23 national team that recently won the Asian Games gold medal in Japan.

"I would like those players to know that the doors to the senior national team are always open," the coach said. "They must keep in mind that as long as they play well, they can be called up any time. It will be important for them to lean on their competitive fire and make others on the national team feel that their job is not safe."





Yonhap