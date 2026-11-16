Robert Moreno, temporary head coach of the Korean men's national football team, speaks to reporters before a training session at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Nov. 16. YONHAP

The interim coach plans to test young players against Qatar as his future remains uncertain following the Asian Cup’s postponement.

Robert Moreno, interim manager of the men's national football team, said Monday being consistent with the squad's overall identity is crucial to its success.

Moreno discussed his coaching philosophy on the eve of Korea's friendly match against Qatar at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha. It is also the Taegeuk Warriors' final match of 2026, and will kick off at 5 p.m. Tuesday (local time), or 11 p.m. Tuesday (South Korean time).

Moreno was responding to a question about his usage for longtime captain Son Heung-min, whose struggles were noticeable in a 3-2 loss to Saudi Arabia last Friday. The country's all-time male scoring leader with 59 career goals missed a few scoring chances and had difficulty controlling the ball in possession.

"First of all, I think it is important to maintain the national team's identity and ideas," Moreno said before a training session at the match venue Monday. "We may tweak a few things depending on the opponents but I think our overall identity has to be consistent. Ultimately, the key is to put players in positions where they feel comfortable. And we have seen Son Heung-min in spots where he can create goals in the final third.

"Although those looks did not lead to goals, the fact that he created those chances at all is a positive," Moreno added. "If he can have just a little luck on his side and can score goals, then he will be a tremendous help to our team."

With that, Moreno essentially confirmed Son will be back in his starting lineup. But he also added there will be some "new faces" on the pitch Tuesday.

The 21-year-old defender Shin Min-ha and the 19-year-old midfielder Son Jeong-beom have been called up for the first time and are awaiting their senior international debut.

"Since this is a friendly match, we would love to have as many players take the field as possible," Moreno said. "At least, if we see young players who we think can help the national team by gaining international experience, then they should play. And that is the responsibility of the national team head coach."

Robert Moreno, right, the temporary head coach of the Korean men's national football team, watches his captain Son Heung-min during a training session at Qatar University in Doha on Nov. 15. YONHAP

Moreno may not get another opportunity to do so beyond Tuesday, though. The Spanish tactician was hired in early September temporarily. His contract expires Nov. 27. The Korea Football Association (KFA) said at the time of his appointment that Korea's performances in Moreno's first six matches would give him a chance to stay on through the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, initially scheduled for January 2027 in Saudi Arabia. However, the AFC has since postponed the tournament to December 2027 due to security concerns in the host country, leaving Moreno's future with Korea more uncertain.

Korea have recorded two wins, one draw and two losses under Moreno. They have conceded seven goals and they came in just two matches — in a 4-1 loss to Uruguay and in a 3-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Moreno said all seven goals were scored in different patterns and also blamed some poor luck.

"We have been trying to create a structure where we can have a quicker transition from offense to defense," he said. "I don't think we played too poorly in the last match but the outcome told a different story. We will try to be better in the next match."

Some players during this training camp attributed Korea's uninspiring performances under Moreno to their lack of time together. Moreno was appointed Sept. 1 and arrived in Korea on Sept. 13. He then coached his first match 11 days later, as Korea played four matches in 13 days, with little time to train in between.

For the two matches in Qatar, Korea have been training as a full squad since last Tuesday.

"Of course, we have had some limitations with time but I don't want that to sound like an excuse," Moreno said. "We have some high-quality players here and we are all aware of our situation. In any line of work, the more time you have, the better you will be able to do your job. But that is not the reality for us right now. I don't want to blame anything on lack of time."





Yonhap