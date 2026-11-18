Robert Moreno, the interim head coach of the Korean men's national football team, gives instructions to his players during their friendly match against Qatar at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Robert Moreno, who was brought in to handle six friendly matches following the FIFA World Cup, said that Korean football has the potential to move in a good direction but did not discuss his contract, which expires on Nov. 27, in more detail.

After winning what could have been his final match with Korea in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, Robert Moreno, the national football team’s interim head coach, said that he is ready to help the country improve if given the chance.

Korea edged out Qatar 1-0 at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in their last friendly match of the year.

This marked Moreno’s final match under his contract’s terms. The Korea Football Association (KFA) hired him in early September on a caretaker basis, about two months after Hong Myung-bo resigned following Korea’s group-stage elimination at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

KFA President Chung Mong-gyu also stepped down after the tournament. And with the leadership vacuum, the KFA chose not to rush into naming a new full-time bench boss for the men’s national team and brought in Moreno to handle six friendly matches following the World Cup — two each in September, October and November.

Korea recorded three wins, one draw and two losses in those matches. Moreno’s contract expires on Nov. 27.

The KFA said in September that it could keep Moreno around for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, initially set to take place in Saudi Arabia in January 2027, if Korea performed well in his first six matches. However, the AFC has since postponed the tournament to December 2027, citing security concerns in the host nation.

That move left Moreno in further limbo, but he acknowledged on Tuesday that he has thought about the possibility of staying with Korea beyond November.

“Obviously, I believe that I can help the team and make it better in many areas,” he said at his postmatch press conference. “Considering the time constraints in these FIFA international match windows, I think that we will need more stability and help in formulating long-term plans. And studying the players to identify the ones who can help the national team — I think that it’s important to have enough time to do so. Building trust is also crucial.”

“When these conditions are met, then whether it is [under] myself or another coach in place, this national team has what it takes to move in the right direction,” Moreno continued. “These players always strive to help the team, and they are all driven to represent the country well and bring joy to their fans. There are so many promising players [here], as well as people in the industry working with good intentions. I have seen the potential; if those people can all come together as a team, then Korean football can move in a good direction.”

He declined to discuss his status, saying, “All that I can tell you now is that I am signed through Nov. 27.”

“Regardless of whether I stay put or not, I have been extremely happy coaching this time,” he said. “It has been a great honor to have served as head coach of the Korean national team over the past six matches.”

The KFA said earlier on Tuesday that Moreno was scheduled to return to his native Spain, rather than Korea, after the Qatar match.





Yonhap