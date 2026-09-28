Mo Su-min takes home silver in 78-kilogram kurash event at Asian Games

Korea's Mo Su-min, right, performs during the women's 78-kilogram kurash final at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 28. YONHAP

The athlete’s podium finish, the first for a Korean woman, brings the country’s medal count in the sport to three.

Korea's Mo Su-min won the silver medal in the women's 78-kilogram kurash event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Monday, marking the country's first kurash medal at the games.

Mo lost to Pokizakhon Kamoldinova of Uzbekistan 10-0 by a khalol, a full point, in the event's final at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

Mo's silver is also the first kurash medal won by a Korean female athlete since the wrestling-like sport was introduced to the Asian Games in 2018.

Korean male kurash wrestlers have won one silver and one bronze at previous Asian Games.

Kurash is a type of wrestling practiced in Central Asia. Athletes attempt to score by throwing their opponents, with a khalol, a throw that lands the opponent on their back, declared a victory, while other ground techniques are prohibited.





Yonhap