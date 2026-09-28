Mo Su-min takes home silver in 78-kilogram kurash event at Asian Games

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Not bussin': Volleyball team misses training due to another transportation hiccup at Asian Games
The men’s team had to cancel a morning session after the bus the team was assigned took it to the wrong place, a team staffer said.
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Korea cedes fencing crown at Asian Games with 4 golds as team looks toward 2028 Olympics
The team fell from the top of the fencing medal chart at the Asiad for the first time since 2010 with a haul of 4 golds, four silvers and two bronzes.
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Kim Yeong-nam nabs 1-meter diving silver, denies China its usual 1-2 finish
The Korean diver edged out Liu Chengzan in the men’s 1-meter springboard, ending China's 36-year streak of winning both gold and silver in the Asian Games event.
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An Se-young crushes world No. 4 Chen, moves one win from Asian Games history
Korea's world No. 1 swept Chen Yufei to move one victory from becoming the first woman to win back-to-back Asian Games singles titles.