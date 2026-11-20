Samsung Lions captain Koo Ja-wook celebrates after hitting a game-tying RBI double with two outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the third inning during Game 5 of the 2026 Korean Series against the KT Wiz at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Nov. 8. YONHAP

The major leagues have inquired about Samsung Lions' captain Koo Ja-wook, who is free to sign with any club.

MLB has formally asked for a check on the availability of Korean free agent outfielder Koo Ja-wook, league officials here said Friday, indicating an interest in the reigning Korean Series MVP by the major leagues.

The KBO said the MLB tendered a status check on Koo, a 33-year-old outfielder who has spent his entire 12-year career so far with the Samsung Lions.

The Korean league said it informed MLB that Koo is able to sign with any club, domestic or foreign, as a free agent.

Under an agreement between MLB and the KBO, any major league team interested in a Korean player, professional or amateur, must first ask its league office to do a formal status check on that player through the KBO before opening contract talks.

Once MLB requests a status check, the KBO must respond within four business days. In these cases, MLB must not reveal the identities of the big league clubs inquiring about the Korean player in question.

Earlier this month, Koo led the Lions to their first Korean Series championship in 12 years. Despite dealing with the lingering effects of a hamstring injury, Koo batted .500 with a home run and six RBIs in a five-game series victory over the KT Wiz to win MVP honors.

In the regular season, Koo captured his first career batting title with a .371 average and also led the KBO with a .458 on-base percentage.

A U.S. report claimed last week that Koo had hired U.S.-based agent Jaron Long in pursuit of a major league opportunity.

While the Lions are hoping to retain their franchise star, Koo has also drawn interest from two rival KBO clubs in the open market, sources familiar with the situation said Friday.





Yonhap