Minor league pitcher Go Woo-suk's suspension reduced from 10 games to eight after appeal

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Ex-MLB pitcher Carlos Carrasco dazzles in KBO debut with seven perfect innings
Former MLB veteran Carlos Carrasco delivered a flawless seven-inning KBO debut for the LG Twins, retiring every Doosan Bears batter he faced.
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KT Wiz look to keep hot streak going to stay top of KBO standings
Coming off six straight wins, the Suwon club will try to maintain its red-hot pitching and slugging against the Kia Tigers and Lotte Giants this week.
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Matt Damon makes surprise appearance at KBO game during Korea visit for 'The Odyssey'
The actor surprised fans by attending a Kiwoom Heroes game with his family, reportedly at the invitation of Heroes' batter Matt Davidson.
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KBO cancels two games on Saturday as heat wave sends temperatures soaring
After canceling two Saturday matchups in extreme heat, the league said outdoor games may be pushed back by up to one hour to protect players and fans.