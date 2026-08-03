Minor league pitcher Go Woo-suk's suspension reduced from 10 games to eight after appeal

Go Woo-suk's glove is inspected by umpires before he takes the mound on July 24. SCREEN CAPTURE

The suspension handed to St. Paul Saints pitcher Go Woo-suk for allegedly having a foreign substance on his glove has been reduced from 10 games to eight following an appeal, his agency Leeco Sports Agency said Monday.

The agency said MLB cut the suspension by two games after reviewing the appeal. Go, who plays for the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, will be eligible to return on Tuesday.

Go was ejected before taking the mound in the seventh inning of a game against the Columbus Clippers — the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians — on July 24 after umpires inspected his glove and found what they believed to be a foreign substance.

MLB suspended him for 10 games two days later, as the league prohibits pitchers from using foreign substances that can affect the movement or spin rate of the ball.

Go denied any wrongdoing in a social media post, saying the substance had built up over time after sweat and rosin repeatedly accumulated and hardened on the leather.

“I have never once thought about competing through dishonest means,” he wrote, adding that he would appeal the decision through the MLB Players Association.

The suspension was reduced to eight games following the appeal.

“Go is the first pitcher to have a suspension reduced on appeal since MLB intensified enforcement against foreign substances on pitchers' gloves,” said Go’s agency.

After spending an extended period in the minor leagues since moving to the United States in 2024, Go made his MLB debut with the Twins against Cleveland on July 10.

He was optioned back to Triple-A after allowing three runs in one inning against Cleveland on July 21.





BY KO BONG-JUN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]