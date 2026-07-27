Minor league pitcher Go Woo-suk suspended for illegal substance in glove

Minnesota Twins reliever Go Woo-suk pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the clubs' MLB regular-season game at Wrigley Field in Chicago on July 19. AP/YONHAP

Minnesota Twins minor league pitcher Go Woo-suk has been suspended for 10 games after an umpire discovered an illegal substance in his glove during a Triple-A game.

Minnesota Twins minor league pitcher Go Woo-suk has been suspended for 10 games after getting caught with an illegal substance in his glove in a recent Triple-A game.

Minnesota media reported on Sunday that Go began serving his suspension on Saturday, a day after he was ejected for having a foreign substance in his glove.

The Korean pitcher was traded by the Detroit Tigers to the Twins on July 5 and made his major league debut four days later. He was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul last Tuesday after posting a 9.00 ERA in four outings with the Twins.

Go was about to pitch in the seventh inning for his St. Paul debut on Friday but was ejected after an umpire discovered an illegal substance in his glove.

MLB began cracking down on pitchers across the majors and minors applying foreign substances on baseballs during the 2021 season to prevent them from applying extra spin and movement on their pitches. Umpires inspect pitchers’ hands and gloves between innings and after pitching changes.

Players who are caught with a banned substance are subject to automatic ejection and a mandatory 10-game ban.





Yonhap