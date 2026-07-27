Minor league pitcher Go Woo-suk suspended for illegal substance in glove

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Minnesota's Go Woo-suk Ejected from Triple-A game after glove inspection
The pitcher was given his marching orders at the top of the seventh inning after the umpires believed they had detected a foreign substance.
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Giants’ Lee Jung-hoo reaches 100 RBIs in MLB in 9-2 thrashing of Angels
With the performance, the right fielder brought his batting average back to .302 while also ending a 32-day homerless stretch.
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Former No. 1 KBO pick traded to rival club
The Hanwha Eagles sent infielder Ha Ju-suk to the Kia Tigers for reliever Lee Hyeong-beom as both clubs moved to address roster needs.
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Even Ohtani has one: Baseball’s most one-sided rivalries
From KBO clubs to Shohei Ohtani, one-sided rivalries are reshaping seasons and showing how baseball’s toughest opponents can become mental roadblocks.