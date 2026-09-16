Men's football team hit by yet another transportation mishap at Asian Games

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Korea clobbers higher-ranked Jordan 114-80 to reach Asian Games basketball semifinals
Lee Hyun-jung scored 28 points as the Korean team took down Jordan in emphatic fashion to secure its fourth straight win in Nagoya.
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With Asian Games, North Korea returns to Japan for major sporting event after 41 years
The reclusive state has sent a delegation of some 180 athletes and officials after sitting out over geopolitics and pandemic-induced caution.
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Eom Ji-sung hat trick powers Korea past Qatar at Asian Games
Eom Ji-sung scored three first-half goals as Korea routed Qatar 4-1 in its Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 opener.
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Korea beats Qatar in men's football behind midfielder's hat trick
Eom Ji-sung scored three first-half goals as Korea opened its Asian Games title defense with a 4-1 win over Qatar.