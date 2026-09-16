Men's football team hit by yet another transportation mishap at Asian Games

Korean men's national footballers walk off the pitch after their victory over Qatar at Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 15. YONHAP

The side was delayed getting to a recovery training session after the organizers failed to provide an official bus, the latest in a string of mobility issues.

The Korean men's national football team was delayed in getting to a recovery training session Wednesday after organizers of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 failed to provide an official bus, a Korean team official said.

The team, which beat Qatar 4-0 in their first Pool D match the previous day, was scheduled to hold a post-match recovery session at a field in Handa, Japan, at 10:30 a.m.

However, the team could not head to the training venue because the organizing committee had failed to send a designated vehicle to the team hotel.

After spending several minutes searching for an alternative bus, the team arrived at the venue at 10:50 a.m.

This was not the first transportation mishap for the Korean football team at the sports festival.

On Tuesday, the team arrived at the stadium for its match against Qatar at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Rugby Field in Nagoya about 30 minutes later than scheduled after the driver of the team bus got lost on the way.

The Qatari team also experienced a similar transportation problem.

On Monday, head coach Lee Min-sung was a few minutes late for his pretournament press conference at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Rugby Field after he was not provided with a designated vehicle.

"Minor issues regarding vehicle scheduling and operations have been continuously arising during every training session and official event throughout the tournament," an official from the Korea Football Association said.

"This is a situation that all teams currently participating in the tournament are facing, not just us."

The 20th Asian Games, the first quadrennial continental multisport event to be held in Japan in 32 years, will officially open Saturday, with some sports, such as football and basketball, already underway.





Yonhap