Maresca earns first Manchester City win in Seoul friendly

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Team K League custodian savors 'fun, happy' Man City test in Seoul
Reserve goalkeeper Gu Sung-yun shined with a string of second-half saves in a friendly against Manchester City.
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Manchester City 3-1 Team K League — as it happened
Premier League giants Manchester City beat a cobbled-together team of K League all-stars 3-1 on a very hot Wednesday evening at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul.
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Police summon Hong Myung-bo for national team appointment probe
Former national team manager Hong Myung-bo was summoned as a suspect in an investigation into alleged improper intervention by Korea Football Association officials in his appointment.
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Korea to host Ecuador, Uruguay in September friendlies
Korea will host Ecuador on Sept. 24 and Uruguay four days later as it adds two more home friendlies to its fall schedule under a caretaker coach.