Main contingent arrives in Japan for Asian Games

Korean delegation waves during a welcoming ceremony at the athletes’ village for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 17. NEWS1

A delegation of 122 athletes and officials landed at the airport in Tokoname, Japan, for the sporting festival.

The main batch of the Korean delegation to the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 arrived in the main host city in central Japan on Thursday, with their sights set on challenging the host country in the medal race set to officially begin this weekend.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) said 122 athletes and officials from six sports arrived at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Tokoname, Japan.

They are joining athletes in sports such as football, volleyball and basketball, whose competitions have already started in and around Nagoya. The opening ceremony is Saturday, and the competition will close Oct. 4.

The KSOC is targeting around 45 gold medals, with Korea competing in 41 out of 43 sports. China is expected to dominate the medal race once again, leaving Korea and Japan to duel for second place.

At the previous Asiad three years ago, Japan finished second with 52 gold medals, 10 more than third-ranked Korea.

Table tennis player Shin Yu-bin and badminton player Seo Seung-jae led the delegation's march through the Japanese airport upon arrival. They were greeted by Jung Mi-ae, Korea's consul general in Nagoya, and other officials representing Korean residents in the prefecture of Aichi.

"I would like to thank everyone here for such a warm welcome. We will try to fly our flag in the Nagoya sky as much as we can," said Lee Sang-hyun, the president of the Korea Cycling Federation serving as the chief of the Asiad delegation. "Our athletes have already done so well so far in their preliminary stages, and the real battle starts now."

Shin, who was also chosen as the delegation's co-flag bearer for the opening ceremony earlier Thursday, said, "It is an honor and a pleasure to compete at the Asian Games. I will do the best I can."





Yonhap