Main contingent arrives in Japan for Asian Games

Read more
-
Gov't sends rapid response team to Nagoya ahead of Chuseok
A nine-member government team will support Korean nationals during the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 and Chuseok travel rush.
-
Korea’s Lee Jun-suk coasts through perfect group stage in teqball at Asian Games
The sport, which combines elements of football, table tennis, freestyle juggling and sepaktakraw, is making its debut at the sporting festival.
-
Korea routs Qatar in women's volleyball, sets up Vietnam showdown
Korea stayed atop Pool D with a 3-0 women's volleyball win over Qatar, setting up a Friday match against Vietnam for first place.
-
Team Korea departs for 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya — in pictures
A 122-strong delegation headed out from Incheon International Airport to compete in the sporting festival, which spans 16 days and 71 disciplines.