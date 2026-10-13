Lotte Giants’ Victor Reyes slugs way to season best 211 hits to set new record

Lotte Giants' Victor Reyes poses after recording his 211th hit of the season during the team's final regular-season game against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 12. NEWS1

The Venezuelan bested second-placed Choi Won-jun of the KT Wiz to claim the title for the third straight season.

Victor Reyes of the Lotte Giants topped Korean baseball in hits for the third consecutive season — setting a new record with 211 and fending off a hard push from a rival in the process.

The Venezuelan switch hitter collected four hits, including a solo home run, against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul in his final regular-season game on Monday.

Reyes previously set the record with 202 hits in 2024. He had 187 hits last year, still good enough to lead the KBO.

This year, Choi Won-jun of the KT Wiz reached 203 hits first last Wednesday, but Reyes moved past him at the end to become the first foreign hitter in KBO history to lead the league in hits for three consecutive seasons. Choi finished with 208 after getting three hits Monday.

"I am so happy to have set the hits record," Reyes said through an interpreter afterward. "I also feel great about finishing the season healthy."

Reyes, who turned 32 last Monday, has never missed a game since joining the Giants in 2024 — appearing in 144 games in each of his first three KBO seasons. He said he was just as proud of having played 432 games as he was of recording 600 hits over the past three seasons.

"My goal was to play all 144 games for three straight years and I kept that promise to myself," Reyes said. "If I stay healthy and play all the games, then it gives my team a better chance to win. I am quite proud of that."

Lotte Giants' Victor Reyes hits a single for his 211th hit of the season with one out and a runner on first base in the top of the eighth inning against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 12. NEWS1

As for averaging 200 hits over the past three years, Reyes said, "I think it proves I worked really hard in the offseason and it all paid off."

Reyes and Choi both played Monday night, and fans were treated to an "anything you can do, I can do better" kind of battle at two different ballparks.

Choi, whose team was facing the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, doubled in the first, and had singles in the fourth and sixth innings.

Over in the capital, though, Reyes stayed ahead of Choi throughout the game. He blooped a single to shallow center in the top of the second from the left side of the plate, and then got a single from the right side against left-hander Zach Logue in the top of the fourth.

Facing left-hander Choi Seung-yong in the top of the sixth, Reyes launched a solo home run to left field.

Reyes capped off his record-setting night with a single from the left side in the top of the eighth, his hit No. 211. He was soon lifted for a pinch runner and left the field to a rousing ovation from both the Giants and the Bears cheering sections.

Reyes said he had not been paying attention to what Choi was up to in the days leading up to the finale.

"I had my own game to play today, and I only thought about what I had to do at the plate," Reyes said. "Now that our battle is over, I would like to congratulate Choi Won-jun on his season."

Lotte Giants players pose for a group photo with Victor Reyes, center, who recorded his 211th hit of the season, after their 7-4 victory over the Doosan Bears in their final regular-season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 12. NEWS1

On his way back to the third base dugout in the eighth inning, Reyes stopped and bowed to the Giants' fans before turning toward the Bears' fans on the first base side to acknowledge them as well.

"I felt like Doosan fans were also cheering for me tonight and I wanted to show them my appreciation," Reyes said. "It was the least I could do as a player."

As KBO records go, 211 hits may remain untouchable for years to come, with Reyes a year older and no assurance that he will be back with the Giants.

Reyes himself said chasing his own record again will not be high on his list of priorities next year, if he does return to the Giants.

"Honestly, I don't really care about hits," he said. "My focus is on staying healthy because I want to keep giving the team a chance to win games. I would love to be back with the Giants. They have treated me like family from Day 1."





Yonhap