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LIVE: Samsung Lions vs. KT Wiz in Korean Series Game 2

Pennant-holder Wiz lead the seven-game series 1-0 after tight opener on Tuesday. Stay with us here for live updates.

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
THOMAS MCCARTHY
THOMAS MCCARTHY SENIOR EDITOR
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