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LIVE: Manchester City vs. Team K League

Premier League giants Manchester City will take on a cobbled together team of K League all-stars at 8 p.m. on a very hot Wednesday evening at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul. Stay with us here for live updates. 

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
THOMAS MCCARTHY
THOMAS MCCARTHY SENIOR EDITOR
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Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' Lee Seung-woo
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