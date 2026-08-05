LIVE: Manchester City vs. Team K League

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Police summon Hong Myung-bo for national team appointment probe
Former national team manager Hong Myung-bo was summoned as a suspect in an investigation into alleged improper intervention by Korea Football Association officials in his appointment.
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Korea to host Ecuador, Uruguay in September friendlies
Korea will host Ecuador on Sept. 24 and Uruguay four days later as it adds two more home friendlies to its fall schedule under a caretaker coach.
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Son Heung-min leads Taeguk Warriors into new season of transfers and competition
After the World Cup, Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in and other Korea internationals return to clubs facing transfers, fierce competition and chances to redefine their roles.
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Kim Sang-sik's 'lucky black shirt' extends Vietnam's unbeaten run to 21
Coach Kim Sang-sik joked about his “lucky” black shirt after Vietnam beat Indonesia 3-0 to extend its unbeaten run to 21 matches and move atop Group A.