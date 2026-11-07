LIVE: KT Wiz vs. Samsung Lions in Korean Series Game 4

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Wiz manager demands more from star slugger with team trailing in Korean Series
KT Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul called on struggling slugger Ahn Hyun-min to reach base more as the team trails the Samsung Lions 2-1.
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Lions rest injured catcher for Korean Series Game 4
Samsung Lions catcher Kang Min-ho was benched for Korean Series Game 4 against the KT Wiz after starting eight straight postseason games while managing an oblique injury.
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Wiz lose 2 regulars to injuries in Korean Series game
KT Wiz welcome back Kim Sang-su but lose Choi Won-jun and Heo Kyoung-min from the starting lineup for Korean Series Game 3.
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Samsung skipper says he's not concerned about player fatigue despite compressed postseason schedule
Lions manager Park Jin-man said his players remain unfazed by a grueling postseason as they return home tied 1-1 with KT Wiz, cited “awesome” clubhouse vibe.