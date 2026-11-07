Live

LIVE: KT Wiz vs. Samsung Lions in Korean Series Game 4

The Daegu club will be looking to keep up the momentum from Game 3, which it won handily for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven race for the title.

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
THOMAS MCCARTHY
THOMAS MCCARTHY SENIOR EDITOR
Published Modified

KT Lineup

PITCHER

Logan Allen

HITTERS

Choi Won-jun

Jang Jin-hyuk

Ahn Hyun-min

Sam Hilliard

Kim Hyun-soo

Kim Sang-su

Heo Kyoung-min

Han Seung-taek

Jang Jun-won

Samsung Lineup

PITCHER

Jang Chan-hee

HITTERS

Kim Ji-chan

Park Seung-kyu

Koo Ja-wook

Choi Hyoung-soo

Lewin Diaz

Kim Young-woong

Lee Jae-hyeon

Ryu Ji-hyuk

Kim Do-hwan

live korean series kbo baseball kt wiz sports samsung lions

Read more

See more articles