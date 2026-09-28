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LIVE: Korea vs. Uruguay

Korea host Uruguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium Monday, a few days after seeing off Ecuador 3-0. Attention is now on whether interim manager Robert Moreno can pull off a similar feat against a higher ranked team.

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
THOMAS MCCARTHY
THOMAS MCCARTHY SENIOR EDITOR
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South Korea footballers and staff conduct a training session on a stadium field.
The Korean national football team train at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Sept. 27.
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