LIVE: Bayern Munich vs. Jeju SK FC

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Lee Han-beom joins Belgian champions Club Brugge for 10.5 million euros
The Korean defender leaves Midtjylland for the Belgian champions in a deal that runs through 2029, pointing to Brugge treating him as an immediate starter.
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Bayern’s Kompany says Kim Min-jae sets the tone
Ahead of Bayern Munich’s Korea tour opener, coach Vincent Kompany praised Kim Min-jae’s work ethic and said the defender’s form pushes every center back to compete harder.
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Jeju SK eager to learn from Bayern Munich test
Coach Sergio Costa and goalkeeper Kim Dong-jun say Tuesday’s exhibition against the German giants is a rare chance to compete, learn and enjoy the challenge.
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Bayern, Atlético and Man City set for blockbuster friendlies in Korea
The clubs will take on local sides and each other in a week of massive matches, with star power on partial display as some big names recover from the World Cup.