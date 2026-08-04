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LIVE: Bayern Munich vs. Jeju SK FC

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich take on K League side Jeju SK FC at Jeju World Cup Stadium this evening. Stay with us here for live updates.

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
THOMAS MCCARTHY
THOMAS MCCARTHY SENIOR EDITOR
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The giant screen in Jeju World Cup Stadium ahead of the friendly between Jeju SK and Bayern Munich
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