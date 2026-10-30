Lions', Tigers' aces to face off again in postseason elimination game

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Right-handers going toe-to-toe in pivotal KBO postseason game
The Tigers and Lions turn to right-handers Keisho Shirakawa and Choi Won-tae as their tied playoff series shifts to Gwangju.
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NC Dinos reunite with veteran outfielder Son Ah-seop
The NC Dinos re-signed the veteran outfielder to a one-year deal days after the Doosan Bears released him.
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Choi Hyoung-woo’s big night lifts Samsung Lions over Kia Tigers, evening KBO playoff series
The 42-year-old former Kia star homered and set postseason age records as Samsung leveled its series with the Tigers.
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Tigers pitcher Naile ready to move on after errant pitch hits opponent
Kia Tigers starter James Naile said he was relieved Samsung Lions batter Park Seung-kyu was unharmed after an errant pitch led to his ejection.