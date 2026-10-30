Lions', Tigers' aces to face off again in postseason elimination game

Samsung Lions manager Park Jin-man high-fives players after a 6-4 win over the Kia Tigers in Game 3 of the second round of the KBO playoffs at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on Oct. 29. YONHAP

For the elimination game, the Samsung Lions will turn to Chris Paddack, while the Kia Tigers will put James Naile on the mound.

With one club looking to advance and the other trying to stay alive in the ongoing Korean baseball postseason, the two starting pitchers who met in the series opener will collide again on Friday evening.

The Samsung Lions grabbed a 2-1 lead over the Kia Tigers in their best-of-five second round of the KBO playoffs, following a 6-4 victory in Game 3 at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on Thursday.

For Friday’s elimination game, the Lions will turn to Chris Paddack.

The right-hander was the losing pitcher when the Lions dropped Game 1 by 5-1 on Monday. He gave up five runs on five hits, including two home runs, in 4 2/3 innings and threw 94 pitches.

Before Thursday’s game, Paddack told reporters he had doubts about his ability to go on three days’ rest but hinted that he would do whatever he was asked because he was in the postseason.

Manager Park Jin-man said that he would not have forced Paddack to pitch on short rest but made an exception for the postseason.

“We have to use our best resources available and make sure that we have no regrets after games,” Park said. “And Paddack accepted it right away. He said that he wanted to get revenge after how Game 1 went down. I think that he’ll pitch a good game.”

The Tigers will try to extend their season by putting James Naile on the mound on Friday. He held the Lions to one single in 4 1/3 innings before earning an automatic ejection, as he hit Park Seung-kyu in the head with a fastball, his 57th pitch.

“Our back is against the wall, and there is no need to complicate things. We have to go with our best pitcher available,” Tigers manager Lee Bum-ho said. “Having him start tomorrow will give us the best chance to win.”





Yonhap