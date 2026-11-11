LG Twins' Son Ju-young targets 160 innings as he returns to starting rotation

LG Twins pitcher Son Ju-young throws a pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning during Game 2 of the first round of the KBO playoffs against the Kia Tigers at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on Oct. 18. NEWS1

LG Twins left-hander Son Ju-young is targeting a career-high 160 innings in 2027 as he returns to the starting rotation after recording 31 saves as the team's closer.

ICHEON, Gyeonggi — After a successful stint as the LG Twins' closer, left-hander Son Ju-young is preparing to return to the starting rotation next season with an ambitious goal: pitching 160 innings in the regular season.

“My body feels great right now,” Son said during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo at LG's postseason training camp in Icheon, Gyeonggi. The goal would surpass his previous workloads of 144 2/3 innings in 2024 and 153 innings in 2025.

“I only pitched 50 1/3 innings this year because I was a reliever, so I need to build up my workload properly if I want to throw 160 innings next year. I'm planning to do more strength training and start preparing earlier.”

The 2025 championship-winning pitcher, who stepped into the closer role after injuries thinned LG's bullpen, hopes to build on the lessons he learned in an unfamiliar role as he returns to the mound as a starter.

Son was one of the key contributors to LG's championship run in 2025. After earning nine wins in 2024, his first season as a full-time starter, he went 11-6 last year with a 3.41 ERA. Nine years after his professional debut, Son finally had his breakthrough and established himself as one of the league's top left-handed starters.

His performance earned him a spot on Korea's national team for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in March. But after pitching one inning in the team's final first-round game, Son was forced to leave the mound abruptly due to elbow pain.

He was diagnosed with inflammation of the pronator muscle in his elbow. Fortunately, the injury was not serious, but he missed the LG’s Opening Day roster. Pain in his side further delayed his return, forcing him to focus on rehabilitation through April.

Korea's starting pitcher Son Ju-young returns to the dugout after pitching a scoreless first inning against Australia in a Pool C game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Japan on March 9. NEWS1

When Son finally returned, however, he did not reclaim his spot in the starting rotation. Closer You Young-chan had been sidelined by a stress fracture in his elbow. Several relievers were given opportunities to fill the role, but manager Youm Kyoung-youb ultimately turned to Son as the team's new closer.

The move proved a resounding success. Son appeared in 47 games, posting a 1-2 record with 31 saves and a 3.22 ERA. He finished No. 2 in the league in saves, just four behind saves leader Kim Jae-yoon, who recorded 35.

Although Son's individual wins above replacement, as calculated by baseball statistics website Statiz, fell by more than half from 3.82 to 1.71, his transition provided much-needed stability for LG's bullpen.

“At first, I thought it would be fun, but there was a lot of pressure,” Son said. “My confidence also took a hit when I blew saves toward the end of the season. But I learned a lot. I think the experience will help me when I return to the starting rotation.”

LG's coaching staff carefully managed Son's workload given his sudden transition to the bullpen. Throughout the season, the team tried to minimize his appearances on consecutive days and generally avoided asking him to pitch more than one inning at a time.

There was, however, one exception when Son pitched three innings — a Sept. 3 game against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul.

“That game stands out the most,” Son said with a laugh. “It was thrilling, and my hands were even shaking. I volunteered to go out there, so I felt I absolutely had to protect the lead.”

LG Twins closer Son Ju-young pitches in the bottom of the ninth inning during a KBO regular-season game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, on July 2. NEWS1

In that game, Son surrendered a triple with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning but ultimately held on to secure the victory.

Son also struggled with injuries toward the end of the regular season. He suddenly developed a herniated cervical disc during a road trip, which forced him to miss the Wildcard Series.

“I should have started preparing earlier, even before the WBC, but I didn't do enough,” Son said. “I also learned a lot about how carefully I need to condition my body.”

Son's stint as closer was always intended to last just one season. Fortunately for LG, Go Woo-suk has returned from the United States, while You is recovering from surgery and is expected to take on a setup role.

For LG, which struggled to maintain a consistent starting rotation throughout the season, Son's return to the rotation will provide a welcome boost.





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



