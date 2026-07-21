LG Twins release fireballer Rios amid losing skid to sign new foreign pitcher

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Landers hitter Bligh Madris set for KBO debut this week
The SSG Landers signed Bligh Madris as a short-term replacement for their injured outfielder Guillermo Heredia.
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Minnesota's Go Woo-suk has rough day on the mound in Cleveland
The Twins reliever gave up three runs in one inning against the Guardians in a 13-4 pummeling a day after escaping a bases-loaded jam.
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KBO-leading Lions sign former MLB pitcher Voth
The Samsung Lions signed veteran right-hander Austin Voth to a six-week deal to replace injured starter Ariel Jurado as it tries to protect its KBO lead.
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Eagles pick up former MLB pitcher Zimmermann
Hanwha signed the left-hander to bolster its rotation for the season's closing stretch as it chases the final KBO postseason spot.