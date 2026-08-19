LG lose veteran relief pitcher Kim Jin-sung to shoulder injury

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LG's Moon Jeong-bin hits first career grand slam in 9-1 demolition of league leaders KT
The infielder’s dominant performance in the Twins’ thrashing of the Wiz comes in a breakout season after struggling last year.
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After missing out on youth teams, SSG’s Jeong Jun-jae is headed to the Asian Games
Standing at 1.65 meters tall (5 feet, 5 inches tall), the infielder made the cut after exploiting his frame and speed.
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With heat wave over, KBO goes back to regular start times
Games will return to their usual 6:30 p.m. weekday and 6 p.m. weekend slots now that conditions are cooler nationwide.
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Four-way fight: KBO MVP race heats up as season hits home stretch
Kim Do-yeong of the KIA Tigers, Gwak Been of the Doosan Bears, Austin Dean of the LG Twins and Sam Hilliard of the KT Wiz have emerged as the front-runners for the league's top individual honor.