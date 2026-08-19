LG lose veteran relief pitcher Kim Jin-sung to shoulder injury

The LG Twins announced Wednesday they will be without veteran relief pitcher Kim Jin-sung for about a month due to a shoulder injury, the latest blow to a team that has been dealing with health issues all season.

Manager Youm Kyoung-youb said Kim, 41, was diagnosed with damage to the rotator cuff in his right shoulder and will be sidelined for three to four weeks.

Kim, the oldest pitcher for the Twins, is tied for the KBO lead with 18 holds. His bullpen mate, Woo Kang-hoon, also has 18 holds.

Those two pitchers have been doing the heavy lifting for the Twins, who earlier lost All-Star closer You Young-chan to a season-ending elbow injury and recently released setup man Yacksel Rios.

According to Youm, Kim complained of some stiffness in his shoulder after his most recent outing last Friday. He had not previously experienced pain in that area, and the team wanted him to undergo further tests, which revealed the rotator cuff issue.

"We just have to do what we can under the circumstances," Youm told reporters in his media availability before taking on the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul. "It has been a tough year for us. Jin-sung has been a rock in our bullpen all year, and we have to figure out how to fill that hole."

Luckily for Youm, the team's new Australian left-hander Jon Kennedy was put on the active roster Wednesday and will be available to pitch right away.

The 31-year-old brings extensive Australian and U.S. minor league experience and has also pitched for his national team at each of the past three editions of the World Baseball Classic.

Youm said he will throw Kennedy into the fire right away and rely on him in high-leverage spots, especially against left-handed batters.

"I think hitters seeing him for the first time will have a difficult time," Youm said, jokingly referring to his new pitcher as "the president" for his name. "He is ready to pitch on back-to-back days and can eat up multiple innings at a time."





Yonhap