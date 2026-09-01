LG bigwigs welcome former All-Star pitcher Go Woo-suk back from MLB

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Go Woo-suk throws against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago on July 19. AP/YONHAP

The closer, who opted for free agency after being designated for assignment, will hit the ground running, according to the Twins' manager.

Both the manager and the top baseball operations executive for the LG Twins said Tuesday they are welcoming their former All-Star closer, Go Woo-suk, back from his U.S. stint.

Go elected free agency Monday while still in the United States after being designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins last week, instead of accepting an outright move to Triple-A. Through his agency in Seoul, Go informed his old KBO club of his desire to pitch for them once again, having first done so from 2017 to 2023.

General manager Cha Myeong-seok said he is counting on Go to become a key part of the pitching staff once again, although Go will not be eligible for postseason play.

Per KBO rules, only players on active rosters as of July 31 are allowed to compete in postseason games.

Cha traveled to the United States in late April to persuade Go to come home, weeks after the pitcher had been demoted from Triple-A to Double-A. But Go spurned that offer because he wanted to keep pursuing his big league dreams.

Go signed with the San Diego Padres in 2024 but never reached MLB with them. He was traded to the Miami Marlins later that year but also remained stuck in the minors there. Go also spent time in the minor leagues for the Detroit Tigers before a trade to Minnesota led to a four-game cup of coffee in the majors.

"From our perspective, it would have been the best-case scenario if he had come back to us in May," Cha said. "But he said he still had his dreams of reaching MLB, and so there was nothing we could do. It is a shame he will not be able to pitch in the postseason, but we are also thankful that he will be with us for the final stretch of the regular season."

Cha said he had watched Go struggle in recent Triple-A games, but he was not worried about the pitcher's ability to help the Twins.

"I think his name alone will be intimidating to opposing hitters," Cha said. "He has such a strong track record in the KBO, and he will be back in more familiar surroundings. I think he will do well in the KBO. Our bullpen has been taxed, and Woo-suk will be a huge addition."

Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb also welcomed Go back to the team, saying the right-hander is a better pitcher now than his last KBO season in 2023 on multiple levels — his poor numbers in the minors notwithstanding.

"He can now pitch two innings at a time regularly," Youm said of Go, who never pitched two innings in 2023 and did so only three times in 2022. "He also has a much better command of his curveball and has added a splitter to his arsenal."

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Go Woo-suk throws to the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field in Minneapolis on July 9. AP/YONHAP

Youm also said the expanded strike zone under the automated ball-strike system, which was introduced in 2025, a season after Go left, should help the pitcher.

"I think some of his pitches that used to be balls will now be called strikes," Youm said. "Hitters may have a hard time getting to his breaking pitches higher in the zone."

Youm believes Go will be ready to hit the ground running, saying he will not ease the right-hander into action.

Go was one of the KBO's best closers from 2019 to 2023, with his 139 saves topping the league in that five-year stretch.

But with left-hander Son Ju-young firmly established as the closer and Go not eligible for postseason play anyway, Youm plans to use Go as a setup man for the rest of the regular season and not alter Son's role.

"He will get into high-leverage situations right away," Youm said. "We need all the bullpen arms we can get at this point."





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