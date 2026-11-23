Lee Young-woo, a pioneer of taekwondo in Spain, in a photo posted on the European Taekwondo Union's Facebook page on Nov. 22 SCREEN CAPTURE

Lee Young-woo, credited with introducing and building taekwondo in Spain, has died at 81. He coached Spain’s national team and supported Korea at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Lee Young-woo, widely regarded as the father of taekwondo in Spain, died Sunday morning. He was 81.

Born in Suwon, Gyeonggi, Lee settled in Barcelona, Spain, in early 1973, where he opened a taekwondo school and helped introduce the Korean martial art to the country. At the time, taekwondo was still known locally as “Korean-style karate.”

Lee ran the school until 1990, training generations of students. From 1983 to 1985, he also co-edited World Taekwondo magazine, specializing in the martial art, in Barcelona and covered competitions in Spain and abroad.

During the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, Lee organized a support group of some 500 Korean residents and operated a coordination center to assist the Korean national team.

“Every time I saw the Korean flag raised over Barcelona, I was so overwhelmed with joy that I would forget how exhausted I am,” Lee said at the time. “Seeing Korea's reputation as a sporting powerhouse grow in Spain was more than enough reward for our efforts, and I am simply grateful to the athletes for their outstanding performances.”

Lee held several prominent positions in Spanish taekwondo, including coach of the Spanish national team, board member of the Royal Spanish Taekwondo Federation and vice president of the Catalonia taekwondo federation.

From 2005, he oversaw international affairs for the Spanish Taekwondo Federation and maintained exchanges with taekwondo organizations World Taekwondo and Kukkiwon.

“I shared hundreds of journeys and championships with Mr. Lee,” Jesús Castellanos Pueblas, President of the Royal Spanish Taekwondo Federation, said in a statement in English released by the European Taekwondo Union, paying tribute to Lee. “He was a tireless colleague, a remarkable person and a great friend. I will always remember his warmth, his humility and the dedication with which he championed Spanish taekwondo.”





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



